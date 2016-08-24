New program aims to increase solar energy in lower income areas

District 2 Councilman Alan Warrick II and Advanced Solar, a local company in San Antonio, launched an incentive program on Monday to expand solar energy across City Council districts 1-5 and among residents whose homes are valued at $100,000 or below.

Advanced Solar will match CPS Energy’s solar rebate for customers in these lower income areas, an initiative that has been on the company’s agenda since 2015 to serve all San Antonio demographics and maximize the financial return for participants.

“Sustainable energy has always been a focus for me in my role as Councilman of District 2,” Councilman Warrick stated. “I’m glad to pilot this program for the inner city and create a larger solar footprint in the region.”

Advanced Solar’s incentive program, along with CPS Energy rebates and tax credit, can lower the cost of an average solar installation of $15,936 down to $5,822.

The program will offer 52 different financing options that will range from a 7 to 20 year payment plan. If citizens choose long-term financing, then they will have the option to drop their cost of electricity immediately.

The solar system can save customers an estimated $52.16 per month, totaling to $626 for the first 12 months. This will be the first step to help advance San Antonio as one of the nation’s leaders in renewable energy.

“We are hoping that this private industry investment will not only be a positive for citizens, but also for the City of San Antonio as whole, as well as CPS Energy and the private industry,” said Ben Rodriguez, director of Project Development with Advanced Solar. “The Solar Rebate Ownership Program can appeal to a mass audience and to individuals of all walks of life.”

San Antonio has shown progress to become an eco-friendly city and such solar energy proposals bring that vision closer to all areas of the city. Once these options are available to the community of 1.4 million people, they will make sure to preserve the resources to continue to sustain a city on the rise.

“Solar energy is a great investment for any community members because it will help alleviate emissions, helps the community member feel like they are helping the environment.” said CPS Energy representative Yvonne Casanova. “[This program] is still utilizing and conserving energy on their own property and would like to be on the forefront of conserving energy in San Antonio and we want to help customers get what they are wanting.”

If you live in City Council districts 1-5 and are interested in being a part of a sustainable energy solution, visit www.advancesolar.com.