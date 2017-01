Marcha pro derechos civiles: legado de Martin Luther King Jr.

Hispanicize, Latino Filmmakers Network and SAG-AFTRA partner for celebration of Latino Film Talent at the Sundance Film Festival MIAMI, FL – January 18, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – A new entertainment industry alliance aims to help Latino talent grow their careers. Hispanicize, creators of the nation’s largest gathering for Latino trendsetters and media entrepreneurs, in partnership with the Latino Filmmakers Network are coming to the Sundance Film Festival to present the panel discussion, …

20 Ways to Make Money, Uplift the Hispanic Community, or Just Have Fun with AppsILike.net COLUMBIA, MD – January 18, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Savvier Health, LLC is pleased to announce it has been granted a license to offer the same easy–to-use subscription-based app creation platform that has been used by tens of thousands of people around the world to successfully publish hundreds of thousands of apps. Our system …