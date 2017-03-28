Celebrate ‘Year of the Champions’ at San Antonio Race for the Cure

By Elyse Bernal, development director of Susan G. Komen San Antonio

Susan G. Komen San Antonio’s 20th Anniversary Race for the Cure is presented by H-E-B and will take place on Saturday, April 8. Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. in Lot C at the Alamodome. The Fighter/Survivor Celebration kicks-off festivities at 7 a.m., and the 5K run/walk begins at 8 a.m. Entertainment and awards to follow until 10:30 a.m.

Komen San Antonio Race for the Cure is held each spring to honor breast cancer fighters and survivors, thank family and friends for their support, and in memory of loved ones lost. In 2016, the event raised $1.5 million. More than 15,000 individual services were provided through Komen grants to local nonprofits including screening, diagnostics, treatment, patient assistance, survivorship after-care and educational outreach.

“Race for the Cure is so much More Than Pink,” said Debra A. Guerrero, breast cancer survivor and Komen San Antonio board president. “Community support ensures under- and uninsured patients receive the quality breast cancer care they need in San Antonio.”

According to Komen’s most recent Bexar County Community Profile, 27 percent of residents live in medically underserved areas, and 23 percent do not have health insurance. The profile identified 34 priority zip codes.

“When I need information, assistance, emotional support or just someone to talk to, the staff at Komen San Antonio is always there. They have become sisters to me in my time of need,” said Cecilia Villalva, breast cancer fighter and 2017 honoree of the More Than Pink Heroes award.

Interesting facts:

Susan G. Komen – Nancy Brinker promised her sister in 1980 that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise was the beginning of a global movement.

– Nancy Brinker promised her sister in 1980 that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise was the beginning of a global movement. Komen San Antonio – In 1997, a group of local survivors established the San Antonio affiliate. To date, more than $18.2 million has been invested in our community helping uninsured and under-insured patients receive access to breast cancer healthcare. Donations made here stay here in support of families, friends and neighbors.

– In 1997, a group of local survivors established the San Antonio affiliate. To date, more than $18.2 million has been invested in our community helping uninsured and under-insured patients receive access to breast cancer healthcare. Donations made here stay here in support of families, friends and neighbors. Mission – Save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities, and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

– Save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities, and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Bold Goal – By 2026, reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent.

For more information about Race for the Cure, to register, or donate online, visit komensanantonio.org.