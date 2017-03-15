Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the River Walk

San Antonio has been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on the River Walk since 1968, and this year is no exception. Visitors and locals can enjoy a variety of events taking place Friday, March 17 from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from noon to 9 p.m.
Like every year, the River Walk will be magically transformed into the River Shannon with eco-friendly green dye. This is a very popular time to visit the River Walk and watch the amazing transformation. A bagpiper plays on the barge as the river is transformed.
Free viewing is available along the entire 2 1/2 mile downtown portion of the River Walk. The color is instantly apparent and intensifies with water movement by the boats. The second-day application creates an even richer color. It’s a great time to sit outdoors on a patio and enjoy a pint, or two, on March 17 at 1 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m.
The Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day River Parade will take place on March 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. with 14 decorated floats filled with bagpipes and drummers, Irish step dancers, music, Kelly singers, former and current Irishmen of the Year, Alzafar Shrine Color Guard and Harp & Shamrock Society of Texas members. Parade route follows: Homewood Suites, Drury Plaza, Aztec Theatre, Hyatt Hotel, Rivercenter Mall, Convention Center and Arneson Theatre.
What’s new this year?
- Pretty Knees Contest (contest held between entertainment)
- Passport to Ireland – interactive adventure
- Three new New Irish bands performing at Arneson River Theatre on Friday
- Irish taking over the COS House (on La Villita Way) – free selfie station, Irish music, more)
For more information or a full list of events, please visit www.TheSanAntonioriverWalk.com/events/