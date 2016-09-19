30th Annual Fall Home & Garden Show set for Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

The 30th Annual San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will blossom at the Alamodome at the end of this month, from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. With hundreds of exhibits, guests will find information, tips, and tricks for all things home- and garden-related, from building and decorating to planting and baking.

Guests can shop and compare products and services for builders, contractors, materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage, plants, landscape displays and materials, and kitchenware, among other elements of the home.

The show isn’t just for shopping, as it will leave attendees with a multitude of ideas and inspiration. The Ask the Interior Design Expert Stage has a schedule packed with ideas and advice on how to decorate and design your own home, with engaging presentations from local designers. Classes and how-to seminars on topics including holiday wreath making, succulent gardens, and crafting from the kitchen to the garden will also be offered. The Garden Stage will provide displays and educational showcases about how to care for a garden of any size – from one potted plant to a garden full of herbs and vegetables.

In addition to learning all about home improvement projects, the show is featuring several celebrity guests including Wayde King and Brett Raymer, stars of Animal Planet’s “Tanked,” as well as internationally-syndicated newspaper columnist and lifestyle management expert, Heloise, known for her column, “Hints from Heloise.”

The show will also highlight unique exhibits such as the International Food Court, Kids Zone, and Pet Zone. The International Food Court will serve desserts, BBQ, sandwiches, Italian and Mexican cuisine, and more. While moms and dads stroll the aisles, they can be assured that their children will enjoy the Kids’ Painting Classes by Whimsy Art Studio and the Earth Explorer Activities with Witte Museum. Pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a four-legged friend with Kirby Rescue and shop the Pet Zone for treats, daycare, obedience training, grooming and toys.

“The Fall Home & Garden Show really will have something for everyone – whether you are interested in home improvement and gardening or food, pets, crafts and cooking, you’ll undoubtedly find something to enjoy,” said Lauren San Martin, Show Technology Production’s marketing director.

Tickets for the 30th Annual San Antonio Fall Home & Garden Show will be sold on site at the Alamodome. For more information, please visit showtechnology.com.