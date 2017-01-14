More than 300,000 participants expected for Martin Luther King Jr. March

The City of San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host its 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration, which will culminate on Monday, Jan. 16 with one of the largest marches and commemorative programs in the country honoring Dr. King. The City-sponsored commemoration also includes a youth summit, a wreath-laying ceremony, a citywide interfaith worship service, musical performances, an art exhibit and several other special events centered around this year’s theme: “King’s Legacy for Peace is Justice for All. Remember! Celebrate! Act!”

Special guest participants for the 2017 commemoration include: rapper, actor and activist David Banner as Commemorative Program keynote speaker; recording artist and producer Jidenna as the Commemorative Program featured musical performer; John Carlos as keynote speaker of the Wreath Laying Ceremony; and others.

“Our annual MLK March is a proud day for our entire community and a humbling moment for each of us. I always look forward to marching with my brothers and sisters from our great city to mark what we’ve accomplished and to strengthen our resolve and capacity to do more,” Mayor Ivy R. Taylor said.

This year, the Commission will award thousands of dollars in scholarships to local Bexar County students through the Commission’s Dream Scholar Program and Scholarship Fund. The Dream Scholar Program was introduced in 2015 as a call-to-action to San Antonio colleges and universities to each fund one full-scholarship to their respective institutions for minority students. The Commission, under the leadership of Honorary Chair Councilman Alan E. Warrick, II, and Commission Chair Nathaniel Davis, continue the scholarship program to further the educational goals of local students. Scholarship applications are currently available online at the Commission’s website, www.sanantonio.gov/mlk, and the deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

“This is a monumental year for the MLK commission and the City of San Antonio as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the City-sponsored commission. We have more partners than ever before, and we expect to have another record year in attendance,” Councilman Warrick said.

The Commission will also recognize several distinguished community members this year with its annual awards program and honor individuals with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Achievement Award, the Baha’i Unity of Humanity Award, and the Reverend Dr. R.A. Callies, Sr. Courage Award.

Earlier this month, the Commission and Councilman Warrick officially announced Amber Medina as the winner of the Commission’s second-annual citywide artwork contest. Medina, a student at the Healy-Murphy Center, was also last year’s winner and created the artwork that will be featured on all promotional and commemorative items including street banners, printed materials and T-shirts. Medina’s artwork, “Peace is Justice for All,” was selected by a panel of community judges.

Since 1987, the City of San Antonio has celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with an annual series of events leading up to one of the largest marches in the country honoring Dr. King. This year, the historic march celebrates its 30th anniversary as a City-sponsored event.

The March and Commemorative Program take place on San Antonio’s historic East Side. The March begins at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St., where the Commemorative Program immediately follows.

For more information on the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, visit www.sanantonio.gov/mlk.