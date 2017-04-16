Chris Stapleton bringing ‘All-American Road Show’ to San Antonio

New dates have been added to “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” tour including stops in Des Moines, St. Paul, Baton Rouge, San Antonio, Bossier City, Austin and Grand Rapids.

Produced by Live Nation, the extensive tour will feature Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Anderson East, Brent Cobb, Margo Price and Marty Stuart as special guests.

After a breakout 2015 and 2016, Stapleton is preparing to release new music on May 5—exactly two years to the day since the release of “Traveller.”

Tickets for the Oct. 20 show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio are now available at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

The tour will also offer two premium VIP packages on tour, including an interactive collection of instruments and memorabilia. For full details, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/chris-stapleton-tour-2017/.

The extensive 2017 tour follows a series of extraordinary years for Stapleton since the release of his breakthrough double Platinum solo debut album “Traveller.” Released last May 2015 on Mercury Records Nashville, “Traveller” initially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart with more than 27,000 albums sold, making it one of the best-selling first weeks by a debut country artist in 2015.

Following a historic turn on the 49th Annual CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards – “Traveller” became the first album to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at No. 1, where is stayed for two straight weeks.

The critically acclaimed album went on to win multiple Grammy and ACM Awards and was the No. 1 selling Country album of 2016 and the fourth-highest selling album of 2016 across all genres.

For more information, please visit ChrisStapleton.com.