Carole King’s ‘Beautiful’ musical debuts in San Antonio

Award-winning Broadway hit “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical” is officially here and actors have seven performances left at the Majestic Theatre to give locals and tourists a beautiful experience.

“Beautiful” tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Alaina Mills, who takes on the swing roles of Cynthia, Genie and Dance Captain, expounded that she is thrilled to be a part of the team. Although King is still alive and has many opportunities to see the show, it does not add pressure for Mills to be the best in all her characters. It instead gives her motivation to see this project as a dedication to a beautiful life.

“It’s an honor to tell her story every day and bring it to people. I think that she is such a legend and a perfect example to learn from,” Mills told La Prensa. “There is definitely consideration knowing that she is still alive, and the cast tries to give as much respect as possible. [Being] aware about the wonderful life she is leading, [the cast] simply views it as that. I think that the term pressure might be better served with a respectful show dedicated to her.”

Long before she was the chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion and drive. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager, found the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll in her 20s. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

The Broadway show features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song. Shadowing the triumphs and the hardships that King went through in her personal life and career has inspired Mills to move forward with perseverance and ambition. Mills would also like this story to touch the lives of many as it did to her.

“There was this saying, ‘life goes the way you want and sometimes it doesn’t, and when it doesn’t, you end up finding something beautiful,’ and I think that is what surprised me the most both professionally and personally,” continued Mills. “I want the audience to remember that out of darkness, anything that you feel, there is a chance to rise up out of that and prevail, see the beauty and the light on the other side of it, and her story absolutely tells that.”

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical” start at $45 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), or by visiting Ticketmaster outlets including the Majestic Box Office.