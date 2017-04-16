Caribbean Journey to open at the Texas State Aquarium on May 13

The Texas State Aquarium (TSA), the Official Aquarium of the State of Texas, is slated to open its newest experience, Caribbean Journey, and premier the film “Shark: A 4-D Experience” on May 13.

The $58 million, 71,000-square foot expansion will double the size, species and programming of the existing facility and advance its mission to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for the sea and support wildlife conservation.

Along with the grand opening of Caribbean Journey, TSA will premiere a 12-minute film “Shark: A 4-D Experience,” which explores the complex nature of sharks and their survival instincts. The film spotlights 10 species of sharks and places viewers right in the action with stunning underwater visuals and perfectly-timed special effects. The film is a product of SimEx-Iwerks, the world leader in cinematic attractions specializing in 4-D Theaters.

“Caribbean Journey enhances our guests’ experience with one-of-a-kind, immersive exhibits that bring the marine world of the Caribbean Sea to life in the Gulf Coast of Texas,” said Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid. “This substantial expansion, alongside our show stopping 4-D film, transforms the aquarium experience into a highly interactive, educational and action-packed adventure that is a must for marine life enthusiasts of all ages.”

Caribbean Journey utilizes immersive and interactive exhibits to showcase the biodiversity and culture of the Yucatan Peninsula and Caribbean Sea. Guests can expect to see sharks, tropical Caribbean fishes, birds and reptiles. They will also experience marine themed films in a new, multi-sensory 4-D Experience theater that uses state-of-the-art digital technology to simulate special effects including bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, water mist, seat vibrations and wind.

Caribbean Journey also expands the aquarium’s conservation and wildlife rehabilitation programs, guest and event services and catering capabilities; it boasts a new Flint Hills Resources Center for Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education for local and visiting students.

“The Texas State Aquarium prides itself on innovative experiences that blend education, conservation and marine life exploration for all,” said Texas State Aquarium VP of Education and Conservation Leslie Peart. “With the expansion and continued capital commitment to education, we’re able to enhance our offerings in onsite learning and camp programs as well as distance learning (Aquavision) and outreach to schools across the state and nation.”

During construction of the new facility, the project supported $107 million in gross area product or economic activity. The final product is estimated to increase the annual economic impact of TSA to $69 million, supporting 887 area jobs, more than $10 million in annual hotel room sales, and create more than 50 new, full-time jobs with salaries and benefits of nearly $2 million.

Further, the grand opening of Caribbean Journey enhances the aquarium’s ability to educate visitors about wildlife ecology and marine life conservation. The aquarium currently cares for more than 4,000 animals representing more than 350 species; it also treats approximately 250 injured animals annually through its Second Chances Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.

The Texas State Aquarium is located at 2710 North Shoreline Boulevard in Corpus Christi. Its regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Summer hours, from March through Labor Day, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on Caribbean Journey and admission prices, visit www.texasstateaquarium.org.