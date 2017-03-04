Boeing presents ‘Above and Beyond’ at the Witte

By Nathaly Cruz

nathalymontufar@hotmail.com

The Witte Museum opened its doors to “Above and Beyond,” a new exhibition presented by the Boeing Company. Described as “an interactive journey into air and space,” the exhibit will run until May 7, located in the Kathleen and Curtis Gunn Gallery.

The 5,000-square-foot traveling aerospace exhibition features fun and exciting activities for all ages. Can you imagine creating a supersonic jet, taking an “Elevator to Space” or doing a “Marathon to Mars?” Well, these are just some of the things you can do at “Above and Beyond.”

“This exhibition offers an interactive opportunity to learn about aerospace technology and careers…it is the perfect complement to the wonderful transformation happening here at the Witte,” said Marise McDermott, president and CEO of the Witte Museum.

Presented by the Boeing Company, one of the world’s largest aerospace companies, “Above and Beyond” also serves to inspire children and young adults to imagine future careers in aerospace and support educators in building STEM awareness and skills among K-12 students.

Jay Galloway, a Boeing representative in San Antonio, expressed the importance of this exhibition as it can create interest in young generations to seek a career in science or technology.

The interactive exhibits promise an out-of-this-world experience with immersive simulations, interactive design challenges, iconic historical touchstones, visionary concepts for the future and inspiring stories from game-changing innovators, past and present.

You can begin a mission at the “Beyond the Limits” theater to learn about the epic quest to challenge the limits of flight.

The simulator “supersonic jet” allows you to design, test and experience what it feels to fly a jet. An “elevator to space,” departing from the Pacific Ocean, will enable you to explore the phases of the earth during a three-minute elevator ride. “Marathon to Mars” gives you the opportunity to be an astronaut and explore the process to travel into space.

End your “mission” with “Space Junk,” “RoboFlyers” and “Smart Skies” and uncover the smart technologies that result when flight and innovation unite.

The exhibit, supported by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, is also available in other languages, including Spanish.

Price admission for “Above and Beyond” are: $4 for museum members, $17 for adults and $16 for seniors (65+), $14 for children (4-11), and children under the age of 3 enter at no cost.

McDermott also invited all military families and said, “We care a lot about our military families, and there will be a discount available.”

For more information, please visit www.WitteMuseum.com or call 210-357-1910.