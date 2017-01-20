Bastille and Young the Giant headline Maverick Music Festival

Maverick Music Festival returns for the fifth year, April 7 – 8, to Maverick Plaza in downtown San Antonio.

Once again bringing premiere talent to the Alamo City, the festival proudly announces 2017 headliners Bastille and Young the Giant. The initial artist lineup includes The Naked and Famous, De La Soul, Minus the Bear, Carla Morrison, Book of Love, Small Black, HoneyHoney and Generationals, with festival producers ready to “unveil additional band announcements over the coming weeks.”

Two-Day festival passes are on sale now at www.maverickmusicfestival.com.

General admission passes start at $99. Exclusive VIP Experience credentials are $169 and include enhanced amenities, inclusive food and beverage, premium stage viewing locations, dedicated facilities and complementary souvenirs.

In its fifth year, San Antonio’s only locally-grown Maverick Music Festival continues to attract local, regional and national attention bringing top-tier bands downtown, proudly presenting performances with the world-class sound and lighting production that San Antonio’s music enthusiasts deserve.

“From its beginning, Maverick Music Fest continues to evolve and generate unprecedented strength in the community,” noted Blayne Tucker, founder of the Maverick Music Festival. “Even as we grow, we strive to emphasize the substance of the community and culture in this event. There is no other festival like Maverick, because there is no other city like San Antonio. Our fifth year, and now in partnership with the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, will be the best year ever, including many more artists yet to be announced who feature San Antonio and the region’s best talent.”

No SA festival is complete without local flavors to feed on so again the festival promises a selection of innovative food vendors and artisans that reflect the spirit and culture of San Antonio, and complement to the diverse selection of music.

The first three years of Maverick Music Festival featured noteworthy musical talent such as Gary Clark Jr., The Toadies, Psychedelic Furs, Phantogram, Washed Out, Twin Shadow, SZA, Run The Jewels, Cake, Cypress Hill and tUnE-yArDs. Last year, attendees were dazzled by exceptional performances from The Flaming Lips, Public Enemy, The Drums and the Church. In 2017, festival organizers continue to evolve San Antonio’s premiere independent music festival by bringing bucket-list talent from a variety of genres and musical eras to perform for San Antonio’s hungry music fans.

For further information, visit www.maverickmusicfestival.com. For regular festival updates, special promotions, and other opportunities stay tuned to the festival’s Facebook page (facebook.com/maverickmusicfest), Instagram (@MaverickFestTX), and Twitter (@MaverickFestTX).

About Maverick Music Festival

In 1939 Mayor Maury Maverick, namesake of Maverick Plaza and Maverick Music Festival, declared:

“Today (La Villita) stands as a forlorn ghost of vivid life and stirring events. Once the scene of art and culture, time has brought it down to a vile slum. Early steps must therefore be taken for its re-creation. Tomorrow it will stand as a symbol of the accomplishments and sacrifices of the past, and as a light pointing to the future.” With this guiding principle, Mayor Maverick saved La Villita from demolition and spearheaded a holistic renovation of the village.

Now, over 75 years later, La Villita is a hidden gem in San Antonio’s trove of cultural assets; attractive, clean and fascinating, but lacking in sufficient programming and awaiting a new beginning. Maverick Music Festival was conceived, in part, to build upon Maverick’s vision and to contribute to both La Villita’s long-term vitality and capital improvements throughout the village.

In this spirit, the event’s organizers are dedicated to growing this festival for the community and the culture of San Antonio. 2017 will build upon the momentum of prior years to further enhance the potential of this vital historic district.