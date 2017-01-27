Ballet San Antonio awakens the dream of ‘Sleeping Beauty’

Walking into Ballet San Antonio’s (BSA) company studio, you cannot help but notice the precision in a dancer’s footwork as preparations are underway for a memorable performance.

Next month, BSA presents the spectacular full-length classical ballet, “Sleeping Beauty,” taking place Feb. 17 – 19 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Artistic director Willy Shives masterfully choreographs the dramatic dialogue in every step.

This enchanting fairy tale about a princess who pricks her finger and is put under a 100-year spell by the evil witch to be awakened by a handsome prince is a delight for the entire family.

“The new choreography has many great feet in itself. I think that challenging the dancers with fun yet challenging choreography has been very exciting,” Shives told La Prensa. “I didn’t have to spoon feed them, and they are able to think on their own – I love it. We are working together, which is a big thing, as well as letting them know that they are artists.”

Shives has been the artistic director for BSA for more than a year, and one cannot help but notice his desire to fuel his dancers’ impetus to bring out the best on stage. As their biggest critic, his form of discipline is not condescending, but firm to not make mistakes a habit.

“Willy’s version of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is hard, rigorous and fast. He honors the physicality of the story by giving out a lot of strong female roles, and I think he really did a good job picking this ballet for this season,” expounded third-year BSA Corps de Ballet dancer Sofie Bertolini. “We are a fierce team…He is also amazing at choreographing pas de deux. I mean, that is one of his strong suits for sure. I think this performance will be worth watching for the audience.”

In order to produce “Sleeping Beauty,” over 30 dancers go to the studio from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and spend extra time outside of the studio either exercising or teaching. Although it is a major sacrifice of time, they understand that it is worth every moment to make their dreams a reality.

“A lot of people do not realize that this is a real job,” noted second-year BSA soloist Katie Martin. “Normally, after we are done working, we go do some form of cross-training. We are very much athletes as we are artists, so its a lot of both and that’s what makes ballet so hard and specific because you have to be an artist and be physically fit as possible”

This dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer is alive and well for the entire ensemble, including Martin and Bertolini, who have been dancing since they were 4 years old. Now that their dreams have become reality, the company would like to share it with patrons.

Initiatives by the retired soloist, Shives has taken BSA out of the rehearsal studio and into the community.

Since 1993, the company has provided opportunities for all children to be a part of the ballet. In 2005, the company piloted a program in schools called Learning That Moves You (LTMY), an interactive arts opportunity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. This has also stemmed into more programs including Chance to Dance, which gives free weekly ballet instruction at the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio and Ballet in the Park, where the dancers give a free performance at Travis Park every spring.

BSA also works with local charities, including performing “The Nutcracker” this past December for the Family Violence Prevention Services and Battered Women’s Shelter. The company has also made a sensory-friendly performance of “The Nutcracker,” which welcomed children and adults diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, cognitive disability and/or sensory sensitivity.

With a company as prolific and philanthropic as BSA, one would not want to miss this intriguing performance during the month of love.

Tickets for “Sleeping Beauty” are on sale now. Purchase online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.