ARTS San Antonio presents Alessandro Deljavan

Born of an Italian mother and Persian father, Alessandro Deljavan began piano before the age of two and gave his first performances at age three. He has since performed around the world including in Europe, Asia and the United States.

ARTS San Antonio is proud to present Deljavan, as he will perform on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Ruth Taylor Recital Hall at Trinity University at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating costs $49 and $29 and tickets can be purchased online at ArtsSA.org, Ticketmaster.com and by calling ARTS SA at (210) 226-2891.

Reviews at the 2009 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition confirmed what critics around the globe have been saying for years: that Italian pianist Deljavan is one of the most accomplished and charismatic musicians of his generation.

At the age of 22, Deljavan not only became an instant favorite among audiences and critics at one of the most prestigious piano competition in the world, but garnered accolades from the jury as well, capturing the first-ever John Giordano Jury Discretionary Award for his outstanding performances of solo and chamber music.

Since 1992, ARTS SA has presented globally significant performances for the benefit of the community. ARTS SA delivers arts-education services to San Antonio schools and is a nonprofit organization. For more information about ARTS SA’s performances and season tickets, visit ArtsSA.org.