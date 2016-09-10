Arte y Pasión presents flamenco nights featuring dancer Bianca Rodriguez

We Flamenco Fest, in conjunction with Brick at Blue Star with support by the Artist Foundation of San Antonio and the Department of Cultural and Creative Development, presents Arte y Pasión’s “A Glass of Wine.”

The performance is a series of lush vignettes that explores the meaning and significance of the experience surrounding drinking a glass of wine. The project will explore intimacy of a moment, escape and frivolity of guilty pleasure in light of a world of alienation and violence.

Arte y Pasión’s “A Glass of Wine” will take place on Sept. 29 at the Brick at Blue Star and then Sept. 30 at an outdoor performance space located at 329 North Main at Salinas. The project, under artistic direction of Tamara Adira, includes artists from San Antonio, Laredo, San Francisco, Argentina and Spain.

Acclaimed flamenco dancer Bianca Rodriguez comes back to San Antonio to perform once again onstage. Award-winning contemporary artist and frontrunner of Femina-X Daniela Riojas will weave the production together playing the role of “The Glass of Wine.”

Opera singer and performance artist Janese Odom will debut with Arte y Pasión in this performance. Guitarist Luisma Ramos of Sevilla; award-winning modern dancer and playwright Stephan Gaeth; Argentine modern dancer Rochelle Banuet; cellist and Optic Arrest front man Luke William Bonecutter, violinist and composer also of Femina-X Darian Thomas, and the first American-born flamenco singer in the United States, Chayito Champion, will also participate.

The project will take an interdisciplinary approach, juxtaposing flamenco with modern movement, fine and performance art, integrating the work with such accomplished San Antonio-based performance and San Antonio-based fine artists as Franco Mondini-Ruiz, Alejandro Sifuentes, Lisa Perello, Daniela Riojas and Janese Odom.

Arte y Pasión is an award-winning San Antonio-based company comprised of Independent artists accomplished in their own right, also known for being among the most contemporary of Spanish dance companies in the United States. The company’s mission is to share and promote the authentic art of flamenco, while exploring evolution and specific subject matter.

Arte y Pasión is also known for mentoring and fostering young artists as they develop in their artistic trajectories. Tamara Adira is the artistic director of Arte y Pasión. She is the 2015 winner of the Artist Foundation of San Antonio award for “Original Choreography” and 2010 winner for “Original Theatrical Production.” Her most recent artistic project “Colores” was hand-picked and produced by the Carver Community Cultural Center last April as a part of their 2016 Season.

She has produced and directed such productions as “Angel of Gravity,” “Algoritmos,” “Generaciones,” “Arte y Pasión,” “Flamencos” and “Ventanas.” Her past performances include America’s Next Top Model, a performance for the vice president of Nicaragua and a U.S. National Presidential Convention. She has shared the stage and studied with such masters as Teo Morca and Timo Lozano.

Arte y Pasión’s “A Glass of Wine” appear Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex, 108 Blue Star, $20, and Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. at 329 North Main at Salinas, $15.

Tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2599219 and http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2599225. For more information contact Arte y Pasión at (210)241-2771 or www.arte-y-pasion.com.