2017 Spurs Sports & Entertainment Fiesta Medals go on sale March 15

By Spurs Sports & Entertainment

A special celebration at The Fiesta Store on Wednesday, March 15 will kick off the sale of the 2017 Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) Fiesta Medals benefitting Silver & Black Give Back. Spurs Sports & Entertainment created five medals for the first time this year that includes fan-designed products celebrating the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Rampage and San Antonio FC, a San Antonio Stars medal drawn by Stars center Kayla Alexander, and a medal in honor of The Coyote.

The Coyote, T-Bone and The Fox will greet fans and celebrate the opening of sales for the medals at 9:30 a.m. on March 15 at The Fiesta Store, located at 2611 Broadway. The Fiesta Store will then open for business at 10 a.m.

The five Spurs Sports & Entertainment medals will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on March 15 at The Fiesta Store, at Section 105 of the AT&T Center during home Spurs and select Rampage games, and online at SBGB.org while supplies last. Each of the five medals costs $10, and the series can be purchased as a Silver & Black Family 5-Pack for $45. Fans purchasing the medals at The Fiesta Store will be limited to three medals or three Silver & Black Family 5-Packs each.

Each of the medals for the four franchises were voted on by fans, and the Spurs, Rampage and SAFC medals were also designed by fans during Fiesta medal design contests. Ryan Cano was the creator of the winning Spurs medal design, and Yazmine Castro and Aaron Flynn designed the winning Rampage and SAFC medals, respectively.

The 2017 Spurs Sports & Entertainment Fiesta Medals benefit Silver & Black Give Back youth programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Future Stars League, Jr. Rampage and the Team Up Challenge. Silver & Black Give Back is a nonprofit partner of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in the community in partnership with the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. Since 1988, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like Spurs Youth Basketball League and Team Up Challenge. Together, our community has the power to empower and create lasting change throughout San Antonio. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.

About The Fiesta San Antonio Commission

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission Inc. is a nonprofit, volunteer, self-supporting organization that plans, promotes, coordinates and preserves Fiesta San Antonio through support of its Participating Member Organizations in presenting a safe, educational, annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors. More information about Fiesta® San Antonio can be found at fiesta-sa.org.