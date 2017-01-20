2017 SACC shakes to five days of food, drinks and music

When you hear bartenders shaking drinks and chefs explaining the ingredients in their favorite dishes to a client, you know that you are in for a big party.

The 2017 San Antonio Cocktail Conference took place in downtown this past weekend to mixologists, foodies, brand ambassadors and bartenders mixing towards originality. For five days, 49 presenters were on hand to display their famous drink, hold seminars and tastings where cocktails were paired with famous dishes from San Antonio restaurants, and even Girl Scout cookies.

La Prensa attended the event, and we would like to discuss the top three parties as well as the top two bartenders that made the best drinks during the conference. The best part about this event is that all the proceeds made from the conference will benefit children. The 2017 beneficiaries are Children’s Shelter, Clarity Child Guidance Center and TEAMability.

Top parties at the SACC 2017

Waldorf on the Prairie at The St. Anthony Hotel

Last Friday, the SACC transformed the St. Anthony into a majestic setting filled with glamour, style and live music with the help of bottomless drinks, as well as scrumptious food to absorb the booze. San Antonio’s own Grayze Restaurant, located at the Pearl, made an excellent dish that involved Fruity Pebbles, Marshmallow, French Toast, Macerated Berries, Bacon Cayenne and Maple Syrup; and the dish paired well with a lime margarita from Patron Tequila.

Opening Night at The DoSeum

The night at The DoSeum offered whimsical fun and a fantasy environment for all adults. Having one of the SACC events at the DoSeum was something new for the conference and worth every moment.

There were illuminating cocktails with liqueur including Milagro Tequila and Ancho Reyes Verde, as well as unforgettable comfort food, including bites from Cook House, Humble House and Frost 321.

Women Shaking it Up: Cookies and Cocktails at La Villita

To officially open the five day event, the SACC presented cocktails from top female bartenders paired with bites from local female chefs including Cariño Cortez from Viva Villa Taqueria’s, Two Bro’s BBQ and Smoke the Restaurant.

Although savory dishes were on hand, it was the main course of dessert that got everyone’s attention: Girl Scout Cookies. The conference even debuted the new S’mores cookie, which everyone grew fond of, but went back to their favorites including the Thin Mints, which paired well with The Centennial (with Chula Horchata); and the Samoa cookie that paired well with the grapefruit flavored Treaty oak cocktail.

Top bartenders at the 2017 SACC

Camille Austin – Known as “La Loba,” Austin has pondered into this year’s SACC as the Ancho Reyes Brand ambassador, representing both the original and the new Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur. Austin got her start in craft cocktails in Miami, where she learned about fresh ingredients, bind flavors and food pairings.

She decided it was time to be a part of the Ancho Reyes when she learned about the authenticity of the brand.

“Our creators Yvonne and Lupita were inspired by a 1920s recipe…once you pick it up, you will get an apothecary feel, a beautiful label that resembles a newspaper and the fact that it was made in Mexico in 1927. Those who drink it know that it was made in the right hands,” Austin told La Prensa. “I enjoy that it evokes the time and place where it was from.”

She also made her appearance at this year’s SACC at The DoSeum event where many tried the Ancho Reyes Verde. It tasted sweet with a smoky and spicy ending. Ancho Verde will be available in San Antonio in March and if you want more information about the brand, including recipes, visit www.anchoreyes.com.

Jaime Salas – Combining passion, charisma and originality with an unrivalled knowledge and reverence for the art of tequila, Milagro Ambassador Jaime Salas is the perfect embodiment of modern day Mexico.

“I have been working on Milagro for seven years now. I went from collecting, admiring and drinking a spirit to then eventually representing it and traveling the world for it,” Salas exclusively told La Prensa. “Looking for a brand to partner with, I think that it is important that there are characteristics that resonate with who we are… I think it is a modern take on tequila and a contemporary take onward the tequila culture brand.”

Salas made an appearance at The Doseum Party and debuted the Paraiso, which tasted like a cucumber agua fresca, making it crisp, light and enjoyable. The best news is that you can purchase the tequila online or in stores to make your own or a margarita. For more information, visit www.milagrotequila.com.

