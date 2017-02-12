2017 International Music Festival opens door to diversity and peace

Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW) presents its 19th annual International Music Festival from Feb. 12 through the 26 that will feature performing artists from different countries including Cuba, Indonesia and Spain.

The festival will have the opportunity to reach more than 100,000 people during the eight concert series at the Tobin Center, Empire Theatre and Chapel of the Southwest School of Art. Although the performances are free and admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, patrons can reserve seating for $60 for five concerts or $100 for eight concerts.

MBAW Artistic Director and CEO Anya Grokhovski wants the festival to be accessible to all regardless of socioeconomic statues and for San Antonio locals and tourists to understand that music is the soul of a great metropolis. For her, performing arts is a universal language that will bring locals and tourists to think outside the box rather than focus on the recent status quo.

“We believe that musical language is the best vehicle to bring people together. Music unites people by the beauty of different cultures from all over the world,” Grokhovski told La Prensa. “With the current state of affairs, it is important for performing arts organizations to bring people together and to create that welcoming environment where people from different cultures feel that they are home. MBAW is happy to provide that kind of service.”

With the open door to add additional culture to the city, the 2017 International Musical Festival will include jazz, gospel, tango and storytelling. The Festival lineup includes:

Gospel Sunday — For the first time in its history, Musical Bridges presents a gospel concert featuring the great Jones Family Singers and the young contemporary gospel group, Soul Fruit. Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

One Woman Show – With her cello and computer-based technology, Zoe Keating, dubbed by music critics as a one-woman orchestra, creates a fantastic musical world that embraces the audience into one being. Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., Chapel of the Southwest School of Art, 1201 Navarro St.

Joey Alexander Trio – Anderson Cooper of “60 Minutes” and CNN has called the young Alexander the “eighth wonder of the world. Since he arrived in New York 18 months ago, Joey has been captivating fans and fellow musicians alike, and after you meet him… we think you’ll understand why.” Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Lost Spring —The play written and directed by Anais Alexandra Tekerian discusses the tragic subject of Armenian genocide and its consequences for the younger generation. Kevork Mourad creates live paintings as part of the play. Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carlos Alvarez Theater at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir.

JP Jofre Tango Band—Argentine bandoneon player JP Jofre will be joined by his New York band and fellow Argentinian tango dancers to create a sultry, tango evening. Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Grand Finale: Gonzalo Rubalcaba— Join Cuban native Rubalcaba for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz celebrating his cultural roots. Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at the H-E-B Hall Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir.

Incorporating specific types of elements through the theme of each recital, MBAW’s resources allow many to enjoy the festival for many years to come. Although Grokhovski would like to expand the festival to be as big as those in Austin or Utah in five years, she is happy with the pace and widening the minds of locals and tourists one year at a time.

“We believe our role is to lift people’s spirits and to showcase the beauty of the world. When people come to our concerts, we want them to feel happier, to enjoy the beauty of the art, see the beautiful sights of different cultures and understand that there are beautiful people around the world showcasing their talent to those willing to hear and see,” concluded Grokhovski.

For more information about shows or tickets, visit www.mbaw.org or call (210) 464-1534.