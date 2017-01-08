2017 Debbie McMahon Fiber Arts Symposium to discuss papermaking

The 2017 Debbie McMahon Fiber Arts Symposium will feature two nationally known artists, Joan Hall and Michelle Samour. They will speak on the subject of papermaking, which is often considered to fall within the larger context of the fiber arts.

The event will take place on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Russell Hill Rogers Lecture Hall – Santikos Building at The Southwest School of Art, located at 1201 Navarro St.

During the symposium, the women will highlight their works, which incorporate paper pulp and which are included in a current exhibition at The Southwest School of Art titled, “Beck Whitehead & Pulparazzi.”

Hall is renowned for being one of the pre-eminent handmade paper artists in the United States. Her art evokes a wide range of emotions among people looking at her work, which is often a beautiful take on a range of cultural and environmental issues. Through the use of paper, metal and glass, Hall is able to express her experiences and thoughts in a unique and beautiful way, while raising awareness toward important issues, such as the deterioration of the world’s seas.

Samour is a multi-media artist whose installations, drawings and handmade paperworks explore the intersections between science, technology and the natural world.

This symposium, established in 2010, was named in honor of a longtime San Antonio resident Debbie McMahon. McMahon, who passed away in September of 2007, was an accomplished and devoted fiber artist who participated as a student and Trustee at The Southwest School of Art.

About The Southwest School of Art

All exhibitions are free and open to the public. The Southwest School of Art is a nationally recognized leader in visual arts education, offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree as well as studio art programs for non degree-seeking students. Classes and workshops span many disciplines and are taught by a permanent faculty and leading artists in cutting-edge facilities, located in downtown San Antonio.

The historic campus, nestled along the famed San Antonio River Walk, was originally the site of the Ursuline Convent and Academy, the city’s first school for girls. In addition to its teaching mission, The Southwest School of Art offers world-class contemporary art exhibitions, as well as lectures and symposia with visiting artists. www.swschool.org.