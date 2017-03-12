Finalmente, TV en vivo creada para ti
No hay duda de que a la gente le encanta la televisión, desde deportes en vivo hasta noticias de última hora, comedias y dramas....
Juan Gabriel Forever, a musical and audiovisual tribute
The Hispanic Heritage Society with the collaboration of COperarts, a nonprofit organization promoting culture, arts and education through quality events, will offer a tribute...
First ever NY Dog Film Festival comes to San Antonio
Following its overwhelming success for two years in New York City, and its national tour to 10 cities in 2016, the first-ever NY Dog...
San Antonio Zoo Facebook fans name baby otter
With over 500 votes, the San Antonio Zoo finally has a name for one of its baby girl otters – Roxy. Last week, the...
‘Music, Mutts, Magic and More’ special entertainment set for Spring Break at Morgan’s Wonderland
By Bob McCullough As a bonus during Spring Break 2017, Morgan’s Wonderland will treat guests to “Music, Mutts, Magic and More,” special entertainment that’s free...
2017 Spurs Sports & Entertainment Fiesta Medals go on sale March 15
By Spurs Sports & Entertainment A special celebration at The Fiesta Store on Wednesday, March 15 will kick off the sale of the 2017 Spurs Sports...
“El Puma” relanza sencillo junto a Chayanne
José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” vuelve a los escenarios, después de ocho años de ausencia discográfica. Y “El Puma” lo hace retomando uno de sus...
SeaWorld unveils astonishing mural by artist Guy Harvey
By Nathaly Cruz nathalymontufar@hotmail.com SeaWorld San Antonio recently welcomed world-renowned conservationist and marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey to reveal his one-of-a-kind mural to raise awareness...
Enriching San Antonio events taking place this spring
The San Antonio Conservation Society, along with Harp & Shamrock Society and Tuesday Musical Club, has several events to offer to kick-off the sunny...
Ricardo Arjona anuncia gira 2017 “Circo Soledad”
Después de su exitosa gira "Viaje" con más de 2 millones de espectadores, Arjona vuelve con “Circo Soledad"“, el disco, y "Circo Soledad" la gira. A mediados de...