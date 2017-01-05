‘Shadowland’ coming to The Tobin

Pilobolus presents its groundbreaking show “Shadowland” at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the H-E-B Performance Hall. Part of the Tobin Dance Series, “Shadowland” is a first of its kind presentation of multi-media, shadowplay and dance and is touring North America following four successful years in Europe.

Tickets are available online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, $34.50, $44.50 and $54.50.

Created by famed dance company Pilobolus after years of experimentation with short-form shadow play, “Shadowland” is part shadow act, part dance, part circus and part concert. It was conceived in collaboration with Steven Banks, lead writer for the playfully surreal animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and is propelled by a rhythmic original score by the popular American musician, producer and film composer David Poe.

“Shadowland” combines Pilobolus’s legendary approach to modern dance with high-energy, fast- paced multimedia innovation, including multiple moving screens of different sizes and shapes, and a mind-bending merging of projected images and front-of-screen choreography that leverage darkness and light.

European critics are in awe of “Shadowland”: Stuttgarter Zeitung said, “Watching ‘Shadowland’ makes you speechless … Pilobolus has given us something beautiful, touching and completely unexpected.” And, Le Parisien called it “an amazing spectacle of inventiveness which is unclassifiable and inspiring.”

The story begins at night in a small house on a modest street. A teenage girl prepares for bed. While to her parents she is still a little girl, she longs for her independence. With nowhere for her thoughts to go but into her dreams, she sleeps, only to wake to something incredible lurking behind her bedroom wall—her shadow.

Walls spin, darkness swallows the girl, and she’s off on a journey into Shadowland—searching for a way out. Thus begins “Shadowland,” a signature Pilobolus performance with the fluid logic of a dream, the grace of an acrobatic dance, the humor of a child’s cartoon diversion and the heart of a love story. “Shadowland” celebrates the strange and wonderful power of the dark to show us who we are in unexpected and utterly thrilling ways.

Pilobolus is named after a barnyard fungus that propels its spores with extraordinary speed, accuracy and strength. The dance company was founded by a group of Dartmouth College students in 1971, and they continually form diverse collaborations that break down barriers between disciplines and challenge the way we think about dance. Physically and intellectually, the company engages and inspires audiences around the world through performance, education and creative consultation.