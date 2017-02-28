‘Serenata para las Madres’ at the Empire Theatre

This Mother’s Day weekend, Steeven Sandoval, known as “La Voz del Mariachi”, is set to perform his first headlining concert in San Antonio for “Serenata para las Madres” at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary’s Street) on Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.

Sandoval will be accompanied by Mariachi Azteca De América, directed by Gino Rivera. These outstanding artists will perform favorite traditional mariachi classics as well as selections that pay tribute to mothers on their special day.

Tickets ($25 – $85) for “Serenata para las Madres” are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Sandoval is one of the most acclaimed mariachi vocalists of all time. A talented singer since childhood, he has spent the past two decades performing and recording, and building a fan base that now numbers in the millions.

Born in Tijuana, Sandoval was raised in Guadalajara, where he received his musical education and, in 1991, became a member of the renowned Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán. In 1999, he reached the top of the mariachi world when he joined Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, where for the next 14 years he was featured as a vocal soloist. In 2012, Sandoval left Vargas and returned to Nuevo Tecalitlán, where he concurrently began touring as a solo artist. Over the past several years, he has performed in hundreds of concerts on his own.

As a performing artist, Sandoval has toured the world, including the Czech Republic, Spain and France. The Houston Grand Opera featured him in two mariachi operas: “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” and “El Pasado Nunca se Termina.”

While he has recorded dozens of albums with Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán and other groups, it was only last year that Sandoval released his own CD. His first solo album, “100 Litros de Tequila,” features mariachi classics like “¿De Qué Manera te Olvido?” “A Los Cuatro Vientos,” and his signature song, “Por Amor.”

For the past two years, Mariachi Azteca de América has won the “Best in Texas” awards at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Go Tejano Day mariachi competition. Joining the exceptional San Antonio group on stage will be Río Grande City native Kassandra Juárez, who was selected as Grand Champion Vocalist during the 22nd Annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in December.

¡Steeven Sandoval, Mariachi Azteca de América y Kassandra Juárez te esperan en Serenata para las Madres!

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.