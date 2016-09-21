Sandra Cisneros to receive National Medal of Arts

President Barack Obama will present the 2015 National Medals of Arts and the National Humanities Medals on Thursday, September 22. This event will be live streamed at www.whitehouse.gov/live.

NEA Chairman Jane Chu said, “These National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define our nation’s cultural legacy through the artistic excellence of their creative traditions, and I join the President in congratulating and thanking them for their contributions.”

The 2015 National Medal of Arts recipients include:

Sandra Cisneros is a prolific writer and poet whose work explores issues of race, class and gender in a multi-cultural context. Cisneros was a former literary arts director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and started the Macondo Writers’ Workshop in 1995. She continues to bring together a community of poets, novelists, journalists, performance artists and creative writers of all genres whose work is socially engaged.

Sandra Cisneros is a prolific writer and poet whose work explores issues of race, class and gender in a multi-cultural context. Cisneros was a former literary arts director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and started the Macondo Writers' Workshop in 1995. She continues to bring together a community of poets, novelists, journalists, performance artists and creative writers of all genres whose work is socially engaged.

Santiago Jiménez, Jr. will be recognized for expanding the horizon of American music. He has helped spread traditional conjunto music, blending the sounds and cultures of south Texas and Mexico. His lively melodies performed on the two-button accordion have captivated audiences around the world.

Santiago Jiménez Jr. has been featured in numerous conjunto festivals throughout the year including the Guadalupe’s annual Tejano Conjunto Festival in May, and has held residency at Carnitas Uruapan down the street from The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Luis Valdez is an award winning playwright, actor, writer and director who discuses Chicano culture and issues in social justice. Valdez is the narrator of the new documentary film “Willie Velasquez: Your Vote Is Your Voice” that will be previewed at the Guadalupe Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. before its national debut.

Luis Valdez is an award winning playwright, actor, writer and director who discuses Chicano culture and issues in social justice.

