Rodeo para alumnos e invitados en Sunshine Cottage

Media and Marketing Industry Seasoned Michael Ginn named President of Sales for Hispanicize Media Group MIAMI, FL – March 3, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Media and marketing industry veteran Michael Ginn has been named President of Sales for Hispanicize Media Group (HMG), the parent company of the Hispanicize events, DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen and the Hispanic PR Blog. Ginn will be based out of HMG’s New York office. He …

Latin Music Industry icon Alex Sensation and Prudential’s Dorinda Walker Named Co-Chairs of Hispanicize 2017 MIAMI, FL – March 2, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Alex Sensation, the most influential DJ and radio personality in Spanish-language radio in the United States, and Dorinda Walker, Vice President of Consumer Strategy & Key Initiatives Multicultural Marketing for Prudential Financial, were named co-chairs of the national advisory board of Hispanicize 2017 today. The …