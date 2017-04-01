Sandwich month opens with offerings from ‘Scratch’

During the month of April, I would like to take my readers on a journey to find scrumptious sandwiches from local favorites to a hidden gem tucked away in my neighborhood.

Scratch Kitchen, located at 607 W. Russell Pl., is a great introduction for this month as it also recently opened its doors in the Alta Vista area by owners and married couple Becky Medellin and Jack Salmon. Although this is the first local location for the eatery, it was first founded in Edinburg and kept running for three years with the help of Medellin family.

Today, the kitchen carries cake batters, cookie dough, pie crusts, frostings, sauces, dressings and breads that are made every day in-house and from scratch. For Medellin, it was important for her to stay true to the name when it comes to making savory, sweet and natural items from the menu.

“I think a lot of people are looking out for the fresh, homemade, simple ingredients and items on the menu that we offer,” Medellin told La Prensa. “We do it in a way that many people are not usually accustomed to keep it simpler and fresher.”

The first item on the menu that I tried was the Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich. Biting into the dish, the fresh mozzarella and Roma tomato added a gooey and juicy citrus touch. With the basil, crispy pancetta and lemon-garlic mayo, a savory flair was added to the sandwich. After trying it, I had more respect for Medellin to thinking outside the box to make the dish balanced with a savory taste.

My favorite dish out of the menu was the Scratch Kitchen Monte Cristo. I enjoyed biting into the lightly crunchy bread, which was cinnamon batter dipped, grilled and powdered with sugar. The DaBecca Ham, Boar’s Head Pepper Mill Turkey, Havarti Cheese and Dijon Mustard balanced the sweetness from the powdered sugar and made it lightly salted.

As a person who hates raspberry, Medellin convinced me to dip my sandwich into the homemade raspberry sauce. Once I did, it was divine as it carried a tart flavor, making it far more than your typical lunch.

The next part of the tasting included another form of raspberry: The Vanilla and Buttercream Cupcake with Raspberry filling. The light cake had a fluffy and adequate amount of sweetness on top and was tart to the end. In my opinion, it is the best cupcake in the San Antonio area.

The Blueberry Coffee Cake was also a memorable addition to the menu, and I would highly recommend pairing it with their White Elephant Coffee. The crumble, the cinnamon and the texture makes the cake worthy to wake up to.

Ultimately, Scratch Kitchen was one of the best restaurants I have visited, and I would highly recommend going between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., when every meal comes with a mini cupcake or cookie. Medellin also plans to add catering and space for anyone interested in hosting bridal showers, baby showers, child parties or other gatherings.

Scratch Kitchen is opened Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is also hiring a passionate and experienced foodie who would like to bake and decorate cupcakes, cookies and cakes. For more information, call (210) 630-2220.