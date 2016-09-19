Ruth’s Chris Steak House hosts ‘Blues, Brews & BBQ’

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will host a “Blues, Brews & BBQ” special event benefiting local law enforcement officers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Concord Plaza location, 7720 Jones-Maltsberger Road.

Menu includes barbecued beef tenderloin served with remoulade and horseradish sauce on garlic bread, as well as various hors d’oeuvres, such as Mediterranean roasted vegetables and dips, Ahi tuna poke, tomato mozzarella caprese skewers and chicken salad canapé. An assortment of mini desserts and a selection of draught beers and wine will be served.

Cost is $51.30 per person and includes tax and gratuity. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation to support the 100 Club of San Antonio that assists the families and children of law enforcement and firefighters during times of need. Guests can bid on items during the live and silent auction, and a police officer will have a chance to win a Ruth’s Chris dinner for four. In addition, Ruth’s Chris will provide a complimentary ticket to a police officer and family member for every ticket sold.

Call Christie at (210) 268-5293 or email Christie@ruthschrissa.com to reserve. For information, visit www.RuthsChrisSA.com.