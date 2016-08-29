Restaurant Week’s Sukeban pops flavorful sushi in Southtown

For the past two weeks, Culinaria has presented a citywide event that celebrates San Antonio’s local chefs and restaurants all for a good cause— including one of Southtown’s fastest growing eateries.

Sukeban Restaurant, located at 1420 South Alamo St., has been taking the city by storm since March of this year by offering pop art sushi and champagne, one could hardly find in San Antonio. Due to its popularity, co-owner Gerry Shirley wanted to extend the invitation by allowing the restaurant to donate partial proceeds to benefit Culinaria’s outreach initiatives.

“It is definitely exciting, and I have noticed in previous experiences that a majority of people only know about the participating restaurants when they first step into the restaurant,” Shirley told La Prensa. “It is a chance to meet new people and welcome them to try our food.”

La Prensa recently stopped by the sushi and champagne-themed restaurant and could not help but notice the adventure awaiting. As you step into the restaurant, you will find anime painted on the walls and red décor setting an atmosphere you would find in the eclectic youth culture in the country of Japan.

Although hidden on the outside, the restaurant carries a welcoming environment with personality for people ready to enjoy an early or late dinner and have a drink. Shirley does know how to pick his drinks for those interested in relaxing or pairing it with a meal.

To start off our Restaurant Week adventure, Shirley broadened our appetite with a Seaweed Salad. With ingredients including seaweed, vinegar and pepper, you easily taste a sour, juicy version of seaweed. It was a light appetizer that kept the palette clean and ready for the main course that involves a variety of fishes.

The first main course brought out to us was the Southtown Roll. When you get a sight of what it looks like, you will be surprised to see goat cheese as the topping.

Once you bite into it, however, you will taste the invigorating flavor of saltiness of the salmon, white tuna and tuna. There is also a kick thanks to the Serrano pepper and avocado engraved into the roll.

It was an interesting roll that took on the flavor of Southtown itself: salty, spicy and a little soft hint of cheese.

A dish that will allow your palate to travel to the exotic country of Japan was the Sashimi. What was enjoyable about the dish is that you can taste the tuna, salmon, white tuna, snapper and yellowtail au natural.

It was a fatty and savory traditional meal with a hint of ginger and wasabi. The stripped down element of the dish allowed you to try the natural taste and inherent flavor of the salmon as it can only be prepared when it is a fresh catch. All of the dishes will pair well, according to Shirley, with dry, white champagne.

“I think people should expect high-grade fish and expertise that comes in making it. Our master sushi chef was trained by the Japanese and has been doing it for the past 30 plus years…there is a real art to sushi and when it is done well, each piece of fish is delicate and needs to cut the right way to make it visually appealing and ready to be eaten,” continued Shirley.

It was ultimately a dining experience rooted in sophistication for a good cause. After Aug. 28, a portion of the proceeds will go towards “The Farm, technology to table,” a 3-acre farm on San Antonio’s Northwest Side which has plans to open open this fall.

The Farm will showcase groundbreaking technical growing practices such as hydroponics, aeroponics and food computers. In addition, The Farm will be a place of beauty with sprawling live oaks, vertical growing walls, native wildflowers and nectar plants.

For more information about Culinaria, visit www.culinariasa.org. If you are interested in visiting Southtown Sukeban, call Sukeban at (210) 562-3231 or visit their Facebook page for hours and menu items.