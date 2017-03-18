Jugo Juicery + Body elevates the importance of nutrition

Jugo Juicery + Body, located at 11858 Wurzbach Rd., is the place to be after a long weekend of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or if you are interested in choosing healthier options for spring.

The products are 100 percent raw fruit and vegetable juices. They are cold-pressed, meaning the juice is extracted using gentle crushing and squeezing as opposed to centrifuged juice that oxidizes within minutes. The juicer also offers acai bowls, smoothies, coffee and even healthy meal options.

Along with the full food and beverage bar, there is an onsite yoga studio, massage therapy and nutrition majors studying at the University of Incarnate Word can help you find the right juice for you. Owners and couple Chris Hinojosa and Savannah Wilkins started the business in the summer of 2016 after receiving a juice maker for Christmas, as well as their experiences in California, where there was a juice store in every corner.

“It’s funny because my fiancé and I have never juiced in our life or touched a juicer. I grew up in the East Side of San Antonio and my fiancé grew up in the South Side, and we were raised with tortillas and barbacoa,” Hinojosa told La Prensa. “We started doing research and checked out the juice culture in California. It was a big risk not knowing if San Antonio was quite ready for people to spend $8.50 for a juice, but the experiences have been great so far.”

Going into Jugo Juicery, I had never tried an acai bowl, but I had heard great things. The first bowl that I tried had blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and granola.

The first bite was a cold one; however, I mustered through the crunchiness, sour notes and sweetness and tasted a fresh sherbet. The second bowl was made with kiwi, strawberries, coconut flakes and pineapples. The difference between both bowls is that the second one tasted more like spring, while the first one tasted more for fall.

The juices that were enjoyable to taste were the Nourish and Detox. With kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, lemon and ginger, Nourish had the perfect balance of sweet and a little bit of salt. This one is recommended for those who participate in sports and for suffer any strains from playing.

The Detox is for those who had a long night of partying or have digestive issues. It tasted sour at first with the lemon, ginger and cayenne pepper ingredients. However, 15 minutes after drinking Detox, I felt as if my digestive system was cleaned out from toxins.

Ultimately, both drinks are great reasons to visit. You will not be disappointed with the resources Jugo Juicery offers. With a thumbs up from my end, I have good news in saying that Hinojosa mentioned that he has plans to open more stores in the future and would like to create a healthier community in San Antonio.

“This year, my focus is to participate in more community outreach by educating the low income areas. Many people think that eating healthy is expensive and that is not the case,” stated Hinojosa. “We are also in the works of opening a second and third location by the end of this year. Eventually, we want to expand in Houston, Boerne and New Braunfels.”

Jugo Juicery + Body is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.jugojuicery.com.