Gino’s Deli: simple (and delicious) sandwiches

Price Range: $$

During the second week of Sandwich Month, I would like to recognize the importance of how the simple things in life are the best way to enjoy American favorites, including sandwiches.

Gino’s Deli Stop N’ Buy, located at 13210 Huebner Road, steers towards that philosophy, by creating sandwiches with fresh bread from the Bread Box, as well as local ingredients. Owner Aleem Chaudhry expounded to La Prensa that the mission of simplicity has made his Northwest eatery a success.

“Through my eyes, we are a simple deli for the customers. Everybody loves it because our guarantee is that if you don’t like it, then you don’t have to pay for it,” said Chaudhry. “In fact, I encourage people to eat first and then pay us only if they love it, and for the last 11 years, I have only had to refund money once.”

The first sandwich I tried from the menu was the smokey, gooey Smoke Stack sandwich. I bit into a meat lover’s delight involving grilled hickory smoked turkey and apple wood smoked bacon topped with smoked Italian provolone cheese. It also had a hint of spice and a smokey flavor coming from layering the fresh baked bread with chipotle aioli and tangy pickles.

What I enjoyed about this sandwich is that it was melty, gooey and crunchy in every bite and was the product of a staff that was attentive to every detail. Reviews from the fickle Yelp and Google seem to be in rare agreement this menu is the real deal.

The Philly Cheese Steak is the eatery’s signature menu item. With ingredients including ribeye steak, freshly sautéed onions and bell peppers, a blend of spices including garlic and topping of two thick slices of smoked Italian provolone cheese, I got one of the best Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches I have tasted thus far.

I understand that both New York and Philadelphia both boast the best Philly sandwich; however, this sandwich caters to San Antonians who enjoy their share of spices. I also liked the fact that it was light and did not give me that food coma feeling; it had flair of jalapeños and the creativity Chaudhry needed to create a San Antonio Philly Cheese Steak.

The final sandwich I tried will be coming to the menu: Johnee B. Goode. This is an adult spin on the original ham and cheese, which includes provolone, bacon and pepperoni. The sandwich was salty, crispy and is perfect for those looking for something simple yet filling.

This tasting was ultimately one that included a lot of spice, salt and a good balance of simplicity and satisfaction.

With the success of the store and customer demand from all over San Antonio, Chaudhry’s plan to cater to customer needs has extended. Chaudhry plans to open a second location to give customers from the West and South Side of San Antonio a local option further than a fast-food chain.

“A number of people from the West Side and the South Side have urged me to open one near that location because they do not have deli sandwiches on those sides of town; and that is a reason that they do not come often due to distance,” concluded Chaudhry.

Gino’s Deli is opened Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. For more information, call (210) 764-0602 or visit www.myginosdeli.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GinosDeliSA, Twitter under @GinosDeliSA and Instagram @GinosDeli.