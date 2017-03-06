Get in shape with power foods this spring: smoothies

This March, I would like to welcome my readers to cold beverages that will keep you slim for spring, whether you are going to the beach or want healthier options.

Smoothies started popping all around the United States in the 1930s when the electric blender was invented. Health food stores on the West Coast began selling the beverage and actual term “smoothie” was in use in recipes and trademarks by the mid-1930s. Smoothies are made from fruit, fruit juice and ice, and sometimes ice milk was added to create the “fruit shake.”

Smoothie King was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health in a tasty way. In 1989, Smoothie King became the first smoothie franchise in the United States and currently operates in 33 states, the Caymans, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea.

This year, Smoothie King has recently announced the re-launch of The Activator smoothie that is geared toward guests who are looking to activate their tone in 2017. The Activator is blended as a post-workout smoothie to help repair and promote lean muscle, help guests stay hydrated and keep guests feeling fuller longer.

“The Activator is Smoothie King’s go-to smoothie for circuit training and body toning,” said Mitchell Grittman, food scientist for Smoothie King. “It is an ideal post-workout meal, containing the optimal protein you need to help tone and strengthen muscles with naturally-hydrating fruits and coconut water.”

The Activator smoothie is blended with at least 23grams of high-performance Gladiator Complete Protein and comes in four different flavors:

Strawberry Banana

Coconut Water, Strawberries, Bananas, Vanilla Gladiator Protein

Blueberry Strawberry

Coconut Water, Strawberries, Blueberry Juice Blend, Strawberry Gladiator Protein

Pineapple

Coconut Water, Bananas, Apple Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla Gladiator Protein

Chocolate

Coconut Water, Bananas, Chocolate Gladiator Protein, Protein Blend, 100 percent Cocoa

For those who are interested in creating your own smoothie, here is an easy at-home recipe worth trying:

Pineapple Activator Smoothie

¼ cup of coconut water (for hydration)

¼ ripe banana (for potassium/electrolytes)

½ apple cut into small pieces

¼ cup of fresh pineapple pieces (delicious/Vitamin C)

1 scoop of Vanilla Gladiator (can buy for home!)

1 cup of ice (for texture) and blend!

“When putting flavors together, we looked at our popular flavors on the menu, and then we did some research testing on the menu to see what flavors would appeal to our guests,” expounded Smoothie King Director of Field Marketing Stephanie Lombardi. “We settled on great flavors that will keep you leaner and tighter, and it is also hydrating. Carrying coconut water and potassium from the bananas will add the extra hydration.”

Smoothie King is a New Orleans-area-based franchise company with more than 800 units worldwide. By creating each smoothie with a purpose, Smoothie King makes it simple and pleasurable for guests to achieve their individual health goals as part of a low-calorie diet and regular exercise routine.

If you are interested in slurping one of The Activator smoothies, visit www.smoothieking.com to find a location near you. Be sure to stay tuned this month for more places in San Antonio that will help you stay healthy this spring.