Cultural roots make it ‘Thyme For Lunch’

Thyme for Lunch, which opened its doors last summer at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste. 509, has gained the attention of San Antonio foodies thanks to its unique concept of making a sandwich and incorporating eclectic flavors.

Owners Morgan and Anang Mehta wanted to try something outside the usual American palate and created a menu to “globetrotting” sandwiches while living in Asia.

“My husband and I were living abroad including Southeast Asia. We lived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After two years, we were homesick. While I was there, I was on a dependent visa and could not work for two years,” Morgan to La Prensa. “While traveling, we were eating food that was freshly made when you ordered it. I got interested in food and started taking cooking classes, and I told my husband, let’s open a restaurant in the U.S.”

Tired of the corporate world, Anang decided to make his wife’s dream come true and provided her with everything she needed to make the restaurant successful. When coming up with the new menu, Morgan decided she wanted to bring in all her travel experiences into one list.

“A lot of the menu is our travel experiences including the Asian Persuasion, which comes from Vietnam. The Buddhist Revenge is a blend of Indian and Asian, and the Mojo Pork is Cuban marinated. Everything is a combination of travels of foods we enjoyed abroad,” continued Morgan.

The first sandwich that was provided was the heavenly Holy Cow. Biting into it, I tasted a tender roast beef, tangy horseradish mayo and crunchy caramelized onions wrapped in a freshly baked warm hoagie roll. The overall savory and sweet concept did not disappoint.

Although it can stand alone, I would highly recommend pairing it with the refreshing and cool Watermelon Feta salad. Together, I got a sweeter and healthier choice than chips.

Asian Persuasion had its own story. The spicy pork tenderloin and toppings, including crunchy cucumber, carrots, pickled daikon, sliced jalapeños and mint, cranked up the smoky and spicy flavors of Asia. The meat was also cooked to perfection, and I would like to advise my readers to pair it with the side dish of Asian Cucumber salad. The fresh salad also carried a hint of sesame oil, but also a refreshing side to the Asian Persuasion.

The final sandwich to enjoy, if you are new to the restaurant, is the Dual Personality. This is the safe, but fresh all-American sandwich with turkey, spinach, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic and wasabi. The sandwich was very good and what made it desirable was the warm buttery bread.

Ultimately, I enjoyed all the fresh bread, refreshing replacements and sandwiches that took me beyond my comfort zone.

With the success of the business, Morgan is happy with the new restaurant, but would like to share her talent with the community. In the future, she would not only enjoy opening a second location, but also a coffee shop with beans that she enjoyed abroad.

“I hope to open a second location and a coffee shop because we are really passionate about coffee,” she continued. “We discovered coffee in Asia, and we have someone who gives us beans from Vietnam. We enjoy the Arabica beans that come from Laos and Cambodia because they have a low PH.”

Thyme For Lunch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (210) 438-4963. You can also follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Thymeforlunchsa and Instagram @thymeforlunchsa.