Botika flames through Peruvian inspired menu

(Video by Brandon Sedillo)

Price Range: $

Botika Restaurant, located at 303 Pearl Pkwy Ste. 111, opened its doors early this summer and has already won the appetite of locals and tourists alike with their signature Peruvian and Asian inspired dishes.

Ran by Chef Geronimo Lopez, the restaurant provides an ambience full of invites featuring an open kitchen and a sushi-ceviche bar. There is also a spacious cocktail lounge area that carries a wide variety of rums, piscos and even cachaças.

La Prensa recently stopped by Botika to try the fresh, new menu and we were happy to see that the historic Pearl was happy to open its doors to the unique restaurant.

Although the waiter brought out red and white wines first, it was the cocktails that got the party started. The Piscolero 101 was the one that caught my eye, made with Pisco, chichi morada, lemon and bitters.

With one sip, you get a sweet and tangy flavored drink that reminds you of a tropical beach somewhere in South America. Although it was topped off with foam, the idea is to keep drinking to get a smoother texture to the drink.

As more cocktails and wines came out, so did several sushi platters. The one sushi roll that stood out was for the avocado lovers: The Plantain Roll. With ingredients including cucumber, avocado, sweet plantain, neufchatel cheese and spicy “crispies,” it offered an overwhelming kick of spice and sweet that can be overpowering.

For those who do not like fish and prefer a stronger protein as well as spice, try the Anticuchos. Chef Lopez created a sensation when he marinated the chicken thighs with three choclo and potatoe salad so well that the meat was easy to bite into with a hint of spice.

Once the spice was ready to retire, it was time to bring out the dessert. To end the night on a sweet note, Chef Lopez brought out Banana Egg Rolls.

The delicacy covered with chocolate-rum sauce or creme anglaise was a dessert from another planet. Once you bite into it, the exterior is crisp and the banana is softer, yet sweeter than what you are normally used to.

The dining experience and menu was overall another success for the Pearl. Chez Lopez assures that it is time for San Antonio to bring in other countries’ unique cuisine to try rather than the normal American, Italian and Mexican food we are used to. This is one restaurant that was proven to be affordable and one that carries a unique flavor ready to be tried in San Antonio.

If you are interested in trying a flaming experience, visit Botika Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight with a special late night menu from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit www.botikapearl.com.