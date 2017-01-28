Bite unveils cultural brunch menu

For a few years, brunch has become an American staple meal during the weekends for those who want to catch up with loved ones or even to get over a long night of drinking.

Bite, located at 1012 S. Presa St., has excelled with its brunch menu for the past two years now, and this month, they decided to revamp the menu to add a little bite. While locals are used to filling their palette with delicious Mexican food, Bite wanted to give foodies an international flair incorporating flavors from the French and Spanish cuisine.

Bite Owner and Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel invites the community to step in this weekend to try her delicious crepes with banana caramel or go the savory route with the Smoked Salmon en Croute, a smoked salmon with herb butter wrapped in puff pastry. Bite’s intimate 12 table atmosphere is the perfect way to enjoy your weekend off with your favorite people.

“In order to get the right items on the menu, I paired many different dishes with different drinks… So we got together some Bloody Mary recipes and mimosas, and we added a flair of beautiful garnishes,” Astorga-Watel told La Prensa. “The menu is more eclectic with different flavors. I have also been traveling to Europe, cooking and working, and I learned a lot of different flavors and techniques. We added a lot of that in the menu, Spain and France…push outside the box for people to try something different.”

If you are interested in trying something that is European savory, there are a variety of things to try including Soup du Jour, Smoked Salmon en Croute, Lamb Cigar and Steak & Frites. For American favorites, try the Chilaquiles Benedict, Shrimp Vol au Vent (shrimp with cream sauce wrapped in a puff pastry), Crab Cake, Bite Burger (decadent Kobe beef with bacon, avocado and egg), Lobster Risotto and Butter Poached Lobster Eggs Benedict (with salmon or Canadian bacon).

I highly recommend the fruit salad if you are interested in something sweeter and lighter or the French Toast and Crepes (stuffed with banana caramel or chocolate strawberry) if you are hungry. Although the menu has more savory than sweet, it has not stopped customers from coming in to try it.

In the future, Astorga-Watel would like to open another restaurant and perhaps expand the 12 seat restaurant into something bigger. As for now, she is happy with the space because there is more intimacy between guests to enjoy one another, as well as the food.

“The quality of the small place and being intimate is why I think I want to stay like this for five more years,” continued Astorga-Watel. “I would like to maybe open another concept in another area. I am very happy with the outcome of the restaurant; but in the future, I want something different, an additional concept to the restaurant.”

Bruch at Bite takes place every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is usually closed on Mondays, but is also opened for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.biterestaurantsa.com. You could also find the restaurant on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BiteSanAntonio and Instagram: @biterestaurant1012. To book a reservation, call 210-532-2551.