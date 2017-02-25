Barbaro revamps original pizza recipes into extraordinary flavors

Barbaro, located at 2720 McCullough Ave., was my last stop for the love of pizza this month; however, no great pizza restaurant should be left behind without recognition.

The brain child of business partners Erick Schlather, Charlie Biedhenharn and Chad Carey (also owners of Hot Joy, Paper Tiger and The Monterey) opened in 2013. The partners wanted to provide Monte Vista with a neighborhood bar that anyone is welcomed to no matter if you want to go casual or dressed-up.

Walking into the restaurant and bar, it feels as if you are walking back in time with the bricks, wine cellars and paintings garnering Barbaro. Behind the kitchen, there is pizza being crafted on sturdy Bakery Lorraine dough, a touch of San Antonio.

“It is kinda fun to be [in the Monte Vista] because we are an island, allowing us to do our own thing and have a lot of fun, and watch the city grow around us,” Chef Josh Cross told La Prensa. “The process to make the menu was a collaborative effort…Everyone brings something together, and we tested out the dishes. Then, we compiled a menu.”

I recently visited the neighborhood spot that everyone demanded I should visit during pizza month, and I must say that this is one restaurant I would like to return to after February.

The first item Chef Cross brought out was the Taleggio, Hash brown, Kale and Honey pizza. Biting into it, there was a tiny hint of sweetness, crunchiness and a delicious combination of odd ingredients. Who knew hash brown and honey could taste pungent in flavor, carry malty tones and leave a lingering aftertaste?

The Clams Casino is a white sauce pizza that is for people interested in pizza that is naturally spicy. The Clams have a light flavor in tasting, but the garlic is strong and pungent in flavor. The Chili and Parsley mellows and sweetens the pizza, giving it a balanced flavored pizza.

Creating a pizza with unique flavors and ingredients, rather than constantly using an original recipe gives the community an opportunity to try something other than meat lovers or supreme. Chef Cross would like to extend the menu in the near future and would also enjoy more new faces in the bar and restaurant.

“I want to see the food evolvement to change, but I don’t want this space to change, it’s a really nice place,” continued Cross. “I want to see us keep on integrating ourselves in the community. I also want to keep ourselves woven in the community to have people come in to try a fresher outtake on pizza.”

Barbaro is opened Monday through Thursday from 11a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11a.m. to 1a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Keep in mind that the kitchen closes daily from 3 to 4 p.m. but the bar stays open for happy hour. The restaurant also offers a brunch menu Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or if you would like to make reservation, call (210)-320.2261 or visit www.barbarosanantonio.com