Andrew Weissman makes a high-class ‘Signature’ debut

La Cantera Resort and Spa aspires to expand clients’ needs of rest and relaxation; and with the help of Chef Andrew Weissman, it was time to bring in experienced, high-class culinary on the North Side.

When you have opened seven popular and critically acclaimed restaurants, and you are a four-time James Beard Award finalist whose culinary talents have garnered raves in The New York Times, Gourmet, Forbes and other iconic publications, it takes a really special project to get your attention.

With this new endeavor, he used a contemporary vision that is firmly founded on classic techniques and Texas touches like quail, dove and venison dishes, Gulf seafood and house-aged beef. The re-designed vintage building supports and enhances Chef Weissman’s culinary vision with a refined, richly detailed Hill Country environment.

“As I got more into the project, I saw ownership doing everything they said they were going to do; they were not cutting corners or turning down good ideas. They were investing in the creation of a world-class restaurant,” stated Weissman.

La Prensa recently visited the restaurant and found a straightforward and savory menu that was obviously based on season. We found several items that provided heartier tastes of fine meat, fruits and vegetables.

The first item we tried throughout the table was the House Made Charcuterie, an item found all year round. Spreading mustard and pickles on a baguette, you will find sweet and sour flavor. I would advise that you be cautious what you put on your piece of bread; it can be lethal if you put pickles and mustard together.

I enjoyed trying the Bibb Lettuce Salad because the texture and final product appeared to have come straight from the origins of land and sea. Biting into it, you will find crunchiness from the chilled shrimp, avocado, mushroom, micro herbs and green goddess dressing. I did wish the avocado was a little softer, but the green goddess dressing made the texture of taste pleasant to swallow and easy to digest.

Another light yet filling dish to try on the menu was Diver Scallops, which was the best item on the menu to try. Once biting on it, the texture was firm, but gooey. With ingredients including sultana, caper and sherry emulsion, and sun choke puree, the dish was excellent, full of powerful flavors and one dish that will make you full at the end.

If you are interested in something hearty, I recommend The Signature Wagyu Burger. With bacon aioli, tomato jam, crisp bacon, fried egg, I highly recommend trying this medium rare to get the effect of a gooey essence of egg and meat. The side of fries was also beautifully made; however, the ketchup had an extra ingredient of masala, which left something more to be desired. I would leave the ketchup the way it is.

Ultimately, Signature is a new and unique restaurant worth trying on the North Side with fresh and local ingridients on the table. As Chef Weissman continues to create new restaurants, he also introduces new flavors and ideas to San Antonio’s culinary scene, something that is worth looking forward to.

Signature will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, and from 6 to 10 p.m. for dinner. Reservations are recommended, but not required. Call (210) 247-0176 or visit www.signaturerestaurant.com to learn more.