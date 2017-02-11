‘Pippin’ opens Woodlawn Theatre’s 2017 season

Witness the magic behind the curtain as Woodlawn Theatre opens its 2017 season with Tony Award-winning “Pippin,” the musical journey of a young prince in search of fulfillment, playing Feb. 11 to March 12.

The spectacle-driven extravaganza follows young prince Pippin, played by Trevor Chauvin, on his quest for true happiness, accompanied by an acrobatic troupe of performers. With “Magic To Do”, the troupe led by the charismatic Leading Player, Gianna Rodriguez, fill the stage with stylized dancing, high-flying acrobatics, wondrous magic and soaring songs.

Under the direction of Katie Benson, musical direction of Josh Pepper, and choreography by Alonzo Corona, “Pippin” explores the glories of war, the temptations of love and the intrigues of political power before unveiling that happiness lies not in the extraordinary but in the ordinary moments of everyday life.

The magical spectacular is sponsored by KONO 101.1 and has a suggested show rating of PG-13, for its suggestive dance style and some adult language.

“Pippin” plays Feb.11 to March 12 every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.woodlawntheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 210-267-8388. Prices are $18 for students and children, $24 for seniors and military and $29 for adults. All tickets are subject to a $3 service fee. Groups of 10 people or more receive a 20 percent discount.

The Woodlawn Theatre is San Antonio’s historic local theatre, located in the heart of the Deco District at 1920 Fredericksburg Road. For more information, please visit www.woodlawntheatre.org.