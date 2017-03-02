Patio Andaluz Reunion relives music and dance of the ’60s

The Patio Andaluz 2017 Reunion will celebrate with the oldest teenagers in San Antonio.

Patio Andaluz was considered the epicenter for dancing, dating and listening the city’s original singers and musicians, which shared the homegrown sound and vibe. San Antonio music ventured far beyond the city’s limits with acts like The Royal Jesters, The Sunglows, Archie Bell, Sunny Ozuna and many more.

The reunion will be a night to remember featuring an array of performers from the fabulous ’60s. From internationally famous to San Antonio’s favorites, it promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. Baby boomers and nostalgic fans will be able to reminisce in an intimate setting with a traditional dance floor.

For many San Antonio Mexican-American teens attending the original Patio Andaluz location was a social and cultural sanctuary from the late ’50s to the mid ’70s. Back in the day, this was a meeting place for teens of diverse backgrounds to gather and express their individuality.

While the physical landmark no longer stands, the memories of young love stories live on. For the second time in half a century, the Patio Andaluz 2017 Reunion will live again at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts with an all-star concert and dance on Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m.

This year’s reunion will feature Monroe Powell and his salute to The Platters, Joe Bravo, Barbara Lynn, Johnny Hernandez and various tributes to hometown heroes like Doug Sahm, Los Blues, The Commands and The Sunglows. This concert and dance, with 1,600 seats available, is on course to be like last year’s sold out event. Be part of history… one more time!

Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. A dance floor will be available for orchestra level ticket holders only. For ticket information, please contact the Tobin Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle, by calling at 210-223-8624 or online at tobincenter.org.