Paletería San Antonio brings natural frozen treats to HemisFair

By Ximena Ramirez

Millennial couple, Jose and Cecilia Rodriguez, are close to celebrating their fourth year of marriage, and also the first year since opening their business: Paletería San Antonio. They don’t follow a recipe.

Local “food art” lovers and tourists alike can enjoy 69 original flavors – all created by Jose. With a wide variety of ingredients, paleta flavors rotate every month.

“Every frozen treat is handcrafted by Jose to achieve an authentic design and taste,” Cecilia, 21, told La Prensa. “Popular flavors such as lime and cookies and cream are available all year long.”

Most recently, la paletería has introduced the mangonada flavor (mango and chamoy) and a customer request of a paleta with a “Gansito” inside. “The process does not follow exact measurements, but rather done by Jose’s experience and a special touch,” Cecilia added.

When customers walk in the colorful store this spring, they can pick from 12 flavors including: tamarindo, cucumber lucas, watermelon, chocolate and strawberries and cream. The water based paletas are $2.25, milk based paletas are $3 and special paletas, which contain special toppings like almonds, coconut and pecan, are $3.75.

Jose, 28, grew up in San Antonio and worked in his father’s ice cream shop prior to opening his own paleta shop in HemisFair alongside his wife. Running a business and raising a young daughter together has had its up and downs for the couple, however, Cecilia prides herself of their downs because they can always rise together and fix the problems.

“We had a dream, and we knew we couldn’t do it without God. God’s hands have opened the doors for us,’’ concluded Cecilia.

Expect Paletería San Antonio, located at 434 S. Alamo St., to be busy around Fiesta days. The shop is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, please visit http://www.paleteriasanantonio.com