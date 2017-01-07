‘Mamma Mia!’ musical comes to the Tobin

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus’ “Mamma Mia!,” the smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA takes center stage at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this January. Part of the BMW of San Antonio Signature Series at The Tobin Center, “Mamma Mia! The Farewell Tour” has two performances, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29 in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $69.50 and $94.50.

“Mamma Mia!” is one of the most successful musicals of all time, the eighth longest running show in Broadway history and one of only five current musicals to have run for more than 10 years on Broadway. The West End production is now in its 17th year. The international tour has visited more than 81 foreign cities in 37 countries.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA’s songs from “Dancing Queen” and “S.O.S.” to “Money, Money, Money” and “Take a Chance on Me,” “Mamma Mia!” is a celebration of mothers and daughters, old friends and new family found.

“Mamma Mia!” is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other touring productions include “Rent 20th Anniversary Tour,” “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” “Vocalosity” and “Crazy For You.”

The original production of “Mamma Mia!” was produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, the creative team responsible for bringing “Mamma Mia!” to theatrical life includes some of the most gifted and celebrated talents of musical theatre and opera.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, “Mamma Mia!” is written by Catherine Johnson and directed by Phyllida Lloyd. The musical has choreography by Anthony Van Laast, production design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

For information about “Mamma Mia!” visit www.Mamma-Mia.com.