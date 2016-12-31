The magic of ‘Found Objects’ in the words of Texas artists

“This book is intended for the art-curious everywhere”, defined Robert Craig Bunch, a Houston native and assistant librarian at the McNay Art Museum of San Antonio, in the introduction of his first published book, “The Art of Found Objects: Interviews with Texas artists” (2016, Texas A&M University Press).

And curiosity is one of the essential elements to appreciate these “curious” pieces of art that have been created with clay, rocks, shell, wood, metal pieces, feathers, tea bags and whatever materials the artists considered for artistic purposes.

Bunch allowed 64 Texas artists to express in their own words their creative experiences through a question/answer format. The interviews took three years to complete.

In this book, artists from all around Texas talked about their work including Helen Altman (Fort Worth), Karin Broker (Houston and Magnolia), Margarita Cabrera (El Paso), Barbara Irwin (Austin), Joel Sampson (Dallas), as well as Marilyn Lanfear, Henry Stein, Gary Sweeney from San Antonio.

Bunch recently spoke with La Prensa de San Antonio where he shared his ideas and motives that led him to create his book.

LP: Is it fascination? Is it curiosity? What did “The Found Objects” make you feel to dedicate your first published book to such particular art form?

CB: For many years it was my habit to visit art galleries and art museums virtually every weekend—mostly in Houston when I lived there, but also around the state and beyond. I had long been impressed with the work of Texas artists like Robert Rauschenberg and Jim Love, both of whom used found objects in much of their work. I was impressed, too, with much of the work by other Texas artists who used found materials. I wanted to honor that tradition in book form. At around the same time in 2010, three exhibits in Houston impressed me enough to decide to interview the artists James Michael Starr, Karin Broker and Edward Lane McCartney. I was so impressed with their answers that I just kept going until I had 65 interviews within about three years. Then, I had to find a publisher!

LP: What does an observer need to read and enjoy a piece of art of this kind?

CB: Perhaps it is not as common today as it used to be, but many people—myself included—grew up collecting things like postage stamps, baseball cards and interesting things picked up on walks. For many, the urge to collect never stops. Many artists who use found materials in their work are great collectors, inspired by the objects they collect. It is as natural to them to use found materials in their art as it is for other artists to use paint on canvas. I think we find beauty in many unexpected places: a piece of rusty metal, a crumpled piece of cardboard, a face seen in the bark of a tree. I think much of the art I have seen has trained me to be more observant of beauty in the everyday things all around me.

LP: Why did you choose an interview format (question/answer) as the best method to present the artists and their work?

CB: Mine was a journey of discovery. I am not an art historian or art critic. I wanted the artists to speak for themselves. It was not until I started the interviews that I realized that there was no book of interviews with visual artists from across Texas. As an art librarian, I can appreciate the value that these interviews might have for researchers years from now. But I think anyone who reads the interviews now might well appreciate the art more.

LP: Preparing 64 interviews about specific details about an artist’s work sounds like a long process. How long take you to prepare the questionnaires and create your book?

CB: Starting in 2010, I spent about three years traveling around the state and doing the interviews. In most cases, I composed and emailed questions after a studio visit. In four cases, I tape-recorded the interviews, transcribed every word, and then edited them down to the right size. Then it took about a year to find a publisher. The book was finally published in late 2016.

LP: After processing all the interviews, could you tell me about the five most peculiar “Found Objects” used by the artists in their pieces?

CB: As I noted in the book, Steve Brudniak of Austin has used “[his] own blood, squids and scorpions, motor oil and antifreeze, a latex glove specially fitted for Dr. DeBakey, and a stuffed rat in polyester.” Sorry—that’s more than five. Steve said he would probably never use plutonium, although he does have a work in the San Antonio Museum of Art that emits lightning. It is not currently on display.

LP: Did you discover new ideas or details that you didn´t expect before starting the book?

CB: I learned about many new artists, and I learned much more about their creative processes. I think I was surprised at how well many of the artists write. That made my job a lot easier.

LP: If I want to see examples of these art pieces in San Antonio after reading your book, where can I find them?

CB: Both the McNay Art Museum (where I work) and the San Antonio Museum of Art have work by several of the artists I interviewed. You might see work by Marilyn Lanfear, Gary Sweeney, Ken Little, Kelly O’Connor, Lance Letscher, Henry Stein, Vernon Fisher, Dario Robleto or Danville Chadbourne at one or both museums. Many local galleries include work incorporating found objects.

LP: Personally, have you collected curious objects? Have you created your own piece of found objects?

CB: Yes, I collect curious objects that I might find walking down the street: pieces of metal, wood, glass, stone, etc. I also collect art that many people might find unusual. Some of it includes found objects. I am most likely to find it on eBay, in flea markets, in Bill’s Junk in Houston or on tours of artists’ studios—such as the East Austin Studio Tour. On rare occasions, I create art using found objects. For now, I am much more likely to appreciate other peoples’ creations.

