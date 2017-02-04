Stenosis, herniated discs and why you shouldn’t ignore the pain

This week we are going to talk about stenosis!

When we talk about stenosis we are going to include Arthritis and Degenerative Disc Disease or DDD because they present the same pain and the people who suffer from these conditions have a lot in common.

First, how do people with stenosis look like? Most Americans who have stenosis are older and usually have more than 50 candles on their birthday cake. My patients with stenosis usually complain of pain while bending backwards and relief of pain during forward bending movements. In fact if you are over the age of 50 and suffer from this kind of pain there is a 99 percent chance you have this condition.

These people are usually walking around the store hunch over on a grocery cart. They lean forward on the cart because after 15 minutes of standing or walking, it becomes painful just to stand up straight. You may have a friend who looks like this. He/she may be that friend who needs to sit down after 20 to 30 minutes from walking around. So now that we know the common symptoms, why don’t take a look at how this pain starts.

To understand the root cause of stenosis, we must try to imagine the bones in our back. Our lower back bone is separated by discs (mostly filled with water, like a thick water balloon). As we age, the thickness of the disc may decrease and start to lose height. This may cause a pinch on our nerve roots that come from our spinal cord.

As these nerve roots are pinched it can send sciatic pain down one or both legs. When we bend forward the pain is relieved because the space where the nerve roots are pinched open up. However, when bending backwards that same space begins to close and squeeze on the nerve roots. So, this is why my patients with stenosis complain of pain during standing and walking! The good news is…there is hope!

Physical therapist who specialize in treating the lower back and sciatica use a hands-on approach to move the segments that may be tight from the back pain. They also incorporate stretching while bending forward to open the segments of the space that are pinching the nerve roots. Strengthening exercises to the trunk to take stress of the back are also are important. The therapist understands which movements will help and which movements will cause more pain.

It is very important not to ignore lower back pain. Altering it will only give you temporary relief. If you are truly suffering schedule an appointment with a doctor of physical therapy, who specializes in back pain.

My name is Mark De Anda, and I’m a doctor of physical therapy located in central San Antonio. Call (210) 314-6725 and schedule a free consultation today. I can conform exactly what the cause of your pain is and I will also give you a written plan of exactly what a successful treatment looks like.