Molina Healthcare hosts health education event for senior citizens

Earlier this week, Molina Healthcare of Texas hosted a free community event for the residents at Palacio Del Sol Senior Housing. Approximately 30 seniors were able to participate in a healthy cooking class, pick fresh groceries and receive free heart health education in observance of American Heart Month.

The event was organized to encourage healthy eating habits and lifestyle choices among local residents since heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Additionally, Texas was 1 of 12 states with a food insecurity rate significantly higher than the national average during 2013-15, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The event was well-received by the residents, who received aprons and greatly enjoyed learning how to make a healthy carrot salad during a class taught by a chef from the San Antonio Food Bank.

Equipped with Molina reusable bags, individuals also had the opportunity to walk through the food bank’s Mobile Mercado unit, a unique type of food truck, to choose freshly-picked fruits and vegetables. Dr. Cleo, Molina’s popular cat doctor mascot, was present to greet and take photos with the attendees.

The event served as a reminder to the community that it is possible to eat a balanced diet with fruits and vegetables on a budget.

Since 2006, Molina Healthcare of Texas has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. From the beginning and through today, their mission has been to bring high-quality and cost-effective health care to kids, adults, seniors, families and people with disabilities.

As of September 2016, the company serves approximately 352,000 members through Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs, with service areas across Texas. Its state Provider Network includes 6,114 primary care physicians and 41,103 specialist physicians. Visit molinahealthcare.com for more information.