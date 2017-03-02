Mobile Mercado rolls onto VIA’s Centro Plaza

VIA Metropolitan Transit has partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to host the Food Bank’s “Mobile Mercado,” as part of VIA’s mission to expand access to opportunity and an enhanced quality of life for San Antonio and its surrounding communities. The Mobile Mercado will be at Centro Plaza at VIA Villa on Wednesdays.

Mobile Mercado is an innovative social enterprise initiative of the San Antonio Food Bank. The mini grocery store, farmers market, demonstration kitchen and teaching tool on wheels improves access to healthy affordable food, such as locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, and brings nutrition education to areas of our community where it’s needed most.

“Providing connections to healthy food, activities and nutritional information in our community is an extension of VIA’s mission to connect our region to the places we live, work, play and learn,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “We are proud to partner with the San Antonio Food Bank and welcome the Mobile Mercado to Centro Plaza, a state-of-the-art transit hub, and an ideal site designed for this type of community activity.”

The Mobile Mercado initiative was created by the San Antonio Food Bank last fall to bring healthy produce to areas of our community identified as “food deserts.” Throughout 2017, VIA will host the Mobile Mercado from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Centro Plaza, 909 W. Houston St.

Professional chefs and nutritionists aboard the Mobile Mercado prepare healthy food and nutritional information, including diabetic-friendly recipes. Everyone is welcome to shop at the Mobile Mercado, a convenient amenity for VIA customers and neighbors who live and work in the area. Cash, credit and Lone Star Card payments are accepted.

“We are excited to partner with VIA in bringing the Mobile Mercado to the Centro Plaza,” San Antonio Food Bank President/CEO Eric S. Cooper said. “When our Farmacy on Wheels visits this vibrant transportation hub it will have healthy affordable foods and nutrition education on board.”

As part of VIA Villa, Centro Plaza was designed to be a center for community activity and initiatives like the Mobile Mercado. Centro Plaza provides amenities, such as an enclosed waiting area, a full Customer Service Center, free 4G LTE WiFi, a BiblioTech kiosk and public art elements.

VIA Metropolitan Transit provides regional multimodal transportation options that connect our community to opportunity, support economic vitality and enhance quality of life throughout our region. VIA, recognized by the Texas Transit Association as the outstanding Metro Transit Authority of the year, serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 90 routes. In 2015, VIA provided 42.2 million rides across the region. VIA’s AAA bond rating reflects the organization’s sound management and financial practices. Visit www.VIAinfo.net for more information.