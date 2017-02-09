MinuteClinic to offer free ‘Know Your Numbers’ screenings on Valentine’s Day

MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, is offering free “Know Your Numbers” heart health screenings at its more than 1,100 locations nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

Men and women can visit their local MinuteClinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and receive a free heart health preventative screening to learn the five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

The free heart health screenings are inspired by CVS Health’s new, three-year sponsorship of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement, a national campaign to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke in women and to empower women to take charge of their heart health. As part of its support for Go Red For Women, CVS Health has pledged to raise a minimum of $10 million over the next three years to support life-saving cardiovascular research and education.

“Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women in the United States each year. It is a daunting statistic and the reason MinuteClinic is pleased to offer these free screenings on Valentine’s Day,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, and chief nurse practitioner officer at MinuteClinic. “During the screenings, patients will receive vital information about their health and will be counseled on ways to reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke. Most importantly, our providers will be arming them with the tools they need to take charge of their health.”

Every MinuteClinic location offers comprehensive health screenings year-round at times that work for patients. Clinics are open seven days a week, including evenings, with no appointment needed. A digital tool accessible via www.minuteclinic.com allows patients to view wait times at all MinuteClinic locations and hold a place in line from the convenience of their smartphone, computer or tablet.

In addition to free heart health screenings, CVS Pharmacy customers can support Go Red For Women by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at the register at 7,900 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide or online at www.cvs.com/content/GoRed through Feb. 25. The in-store fundraising campaign is the first of many initiatives to support CVS Health’s commitment to helping fight heart disease in women.

For a list of MinuteClinic locations, visit http://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/clinic-locator. No appointment is necessary, and the Valentine’s Day screenings will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.