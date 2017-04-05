H-E-B announces winners of seventh annual Slim Down Showdown

On Saturday, the H-E-B Slim Down Showdown awarded a total of $40,000 to two community contestants and two H-E-B Partner (employee) contestants who made the greatest gains in health improvement and fan engagement throughout the 12-week competition. Prior to the grand prize winner announcements, the 27 contestants strutted down the runway in a dramatic makeover reveal to show off their hard work.

The finale event was held in conjunction with the Alamo Run Fest & Alamo Expo, which featured a variety of free health offerings, fitness ideas and free product samples. Families were treated to fitness activities throughout the day that helped emphasize the importance of daily activity and exercise. Expo attendees also enjoyed special appearances H-E-Buddy.

Hailing from all over Texas, the 27 contestants in this year’s showdown lost more than 840 pounds, logged more than 13 million steps (approximately 6,300 miles). They also wrote 882 blog posts and organized over 110 community events — from food demonstrations to Zumbathons. The 27 participants strutted down the runway to deafening cheers from supporters at Saturday’s makeover reveal ceremony at the Alamodome.

The 2017 H-E-B Slim Down Showdown winners are as follows:

Becky Castro (Kingsville) – Female Partner Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize)

(Kingsville) – Female Partner Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize) Albert Trevino (Brownsville) – Male Partner Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize)

(Brownsville) – Male Partner Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize) Sara Sanford (Austin) – Female Community Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize)

(Austin) – Female Community Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize) Daniel Avila (Brownsville) – Male Community Slim Down Showdown Winner ($10,000 prize)

“As one of the largest food retailers in the state, H-E-B is positioned to provide great opportunities to help promote a healthier Texas. We’re proud to provide resources for our Partners and customers to make smart choices that lead to healthier bodies and minds,” said Monica Garza, health promotion manager at H-E-B. “The contestants for this year’s Slim Down Showdown have made amazing progress in forging a healthier lifestyle for themselves and their families while also inspiring their communities to join in on the journey.”

H-E-B, in partnership with Methodist Healthcare, determined the four $10,000 grand prize winners using three metrics: overall health screening improvement, participation and online fan engagement.

Becky Castro, an H-E-B cashier in Kingsville, earned the $10,000 Female Partner Grand Prize by improving her lipids by 44 percent, losing 19 percent of her visceral body fat and a total of 32.8 pounds. While engaging with her local community members through blog posts, she generated 3,241 comments, likes and shares.

“I feel so blessed. I came in as a depressed person, and I am coming out as the happiest person ever, with or without the money,” Castro said. “Everything has changed. H-E-B saved my life.”

Albert Trevino, a Business Center representative at H-E-B in Brownsville, claimed the $10,000 Male Partner Grand Prize by losing 17 percent body fat, dropping 39.6 pounds and receiving 8,106 comments, likes and shares on his blog posts.

“This whole journey has been incredible. The transformation isn’t just physical, I feel like a completely different person,” said Trevino. “I started this journey for my kids, to be a good role model for them. My son told me on the drive here, ‘no matter what happens, you’re a winner!’”

Sara Sanford, an occupational therapist from Austin, won the $10,000 Female Community Grand Prize after losing 28.2 pounds, 14 percent visceral body fat, and improving her lipids by 25 percent. She also received 3,568 comments, likes and shares on her blog posts over the course of the competition. Upon hearing her name, her son was the first to congratulate her.

“My son is my motivation. He is the whole reason I am doing this, and this $10,000 check is going into an account for him,” said Sandford. “It took a lot for me to ask for help, but once I finally did, the rest was an easy ride with the family support I had. Without that accountability, it wouldn’t have happened.”

Daniel Avila, a Brownsville nurse, took home the $10,000 Male Community Grand Prize by improving his cholesterol by 20 percent and his visceral body fat by 55 percent. His overall health improvements helped him lose a total of 58.6 pounds – 23 percent of his initial body weight.

“When they called my name, I thought it was an April Fool’s joke. Albert and I are both from Brownsville. It made it that much sweeter – we became best friends through the contest – so for both of us to win, it’s amazing,” said Avila. “As a nurse, one of my biggest motives for doing this contest was to be able to be a true testament that it can be done and to show patients that within 10 or 12 weeks you can change your numbers and turn your life around.”

The 27 Slim Down Showdown contestants were selected from hundreds of applicants based on their willingness and desire to embrace the program and to publicly share the steps of their journeys and resulting lifestyle changes through blogs and vlogs at heb.com/slimdown.

Johnson & Johnson, Nestle and Perfect Fit Meals are the presenting sponsors for the 2017 Slim Down Showdown. Additional sponsors include the Texas Beef Council, Gold’s Gym, Avocados from Mexico, Kodiak Cakes, Dairy Max, and Florida Department of Citrus. L’Oréal, Maybelline, NYX and Billy Jealousy provided make up and services before the contestants’ big reveal on Saturday.

The Slim Down Showdown contest began in January with an intensive, week-long wellness program in San Antonio hosted by experts from H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare, Gold’s Gym and health coaches from Trestle Tree. Contestants received full medical screenings to understand their current health statuses, met individually with nutrition and fitness experts, and bonded with their fellow contestants.

Upon returning home, contestants logged their daily fitness activities and food intake using a mobile application, received weekly health coaching, and blogged about the experience at heb.com/slimdown. They also received a one-year gym membership, courtesy of Gold’s Gym, to help them with their fitness routines.

The Slim Down Showdown is part of H-E-B Health & Wellness, a comprehensive, long-term commitment to improve the health of Texans. H-E-B aims to inspire Texans to adopt and stick to a healthy lifestyle through special offers on healthy food, nutrition labeling at the shelf, events, competitions and educational opportunities.