Go Red For Women on National Wear Red Day

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women and its national founding sponsor, Macy’s, are asking for your support by participating in National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3 during American Heart Month.

Why Go Red? Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Fortunately, we can change that because 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

That’s why we ask that you wear red on National Wear Red Day and encourage women to make the time to “Know Your Numbers,” which include: cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI). It’s knowledge that could save their lives.

Also, on National Wear Red Day the American Heart Association has set a goal to raise $800,000 to support essential educational programs and critical research that can save more lives. Here’s how to help:

1) Wear something red

2) Go to Heart.org/GoRedAndGive and give to the American Heart Association on Feb. 3

3) Encourage your friends and family to do the same

Additionally, the American Heart Association is inviting businesses to light up red during the month of February.

You are invited to wear red and share photos on social media. American Heart Association San Antonio can be tagged at @ahasanantonio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit GoRedForWomen.org or call 210-810-3100 for information about Go Red For Women and American Heart Month.