Genetic testing can personalize treatment for cancer patients

Physicians at The Urology Place are utilizing new genetic tests to personalize treatment of men with prostate cancer by finding the right course of therapy for patients and reduce the risk of over-treatment.

The Decipher Prostate Cancer Classifier, utilized by Dr. Naveen Kella at The Urology Place, located at1010 NW Loop 410 Ste.100a, analyzes 3 billion data points from the patient, looking at 22 genetic markers validated to predict if a patient’s disease is likely to turn aggressive and metastatic over multiple years. For patients categorized as “high-risk” by Decipher, radiation therapy has been shown to improve survival rates.

For patients categorized as low-risk, monitoring has been shown to be appropriate. Dr. Kella has seen many of his patients interested in this approach, hoping to rely less on chemotherapy.

“I think patients have now heard about genetic testing because of breast cancer,” Dr. Kella told La Prensa. “Breast cancer really was where the test first got its name; and now, when patients hear about it for prostate cancer, they are very receptive to that idea because they feel like genetic testing is going to help them make a more informed choice for treatment.”

Approximately 180,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and only an estimated 26,000 patients will actually have aggressive, metastatic disease that leads to death, according to reports by The Urology Place. Symptoms sometimes include frequent urination or difficulty urinating. That is generally common among older men due to an enlarged prostate.

If cancer is diagnosed, overtreatment can include severe side effects, especially for those undergoing radiation therapy after prostate removal surgery. Physicians experienced with prostate cancer can appreciate the constant struggle of deciding between treatment and observation. Dr. Kella advises that anyone who believes they can have prostate cancer, should consult with a doctor and do research.

“When patients get treatment, everybody gets nervous about the possible side effects. So I use every opportunity to remind patients that if they need something like surgery, it should really work on finding someone who has a lot of experience,” Dr. Kella advises. “There is a reflex kind of a panic reaction that says, ‘lets do this right away.’ Luckily with prostate cancer, you could step back, find your research, find the most experienced surgeon for your surgery.”

The Decipher Prostate Cancer Classifier test used after surgical removal of the prostate, known as Decipher Post-Op, is covered by Medicare, a number of private payers and preferred provider organizations. Reimbursement is available for approximately 70 percent of the 66 million adult men in the United States, age 40 or older, who are at increased risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Decipher Prostate Cancer Classifier can visit www.deciphertest.com or contact The Urology Place at 210-617-3670.