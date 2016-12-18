A first in San Antonio: Stroke ready status for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa’s freestanding ER

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Center – Alon is the first, freestanding emergency room to be recognized as “Stroke Ready” in San Antonio. The certification means the Emergency Center is equipped to treat stroke patients with timely, evidence-based care prior to transferring them to a Primary or Comprehensive Stroke Center.

“We are delighted our Emergency Center received Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association,” said Dr. Mark Ogden, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa’s regional director of Emergency Medicine. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to providing a higher standard of service to stroke patients outside of the typical hospital environment, while also addressing the gap in access to acute stroke services by delivering this quality care.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.

This certification demonstrates CHRISTUS Santa Rosa’s commitment to providing a higher standard of service to stroke patients who seek treatment at our convenient health care environment located in the Alon Town Center shopping mall.

“Currently, nearly half of the population in the United States live 60 miles or more away from a Primary Stroke Center or Comprehensive Stroke Center,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, American Stroke Association. “If patients who experience an acute ischemic stroke can get treated with clot-busting medications quickly, more lives would be saved and more patients would have improved outcomes.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Center – Alon underwent a rigorous onsite review to assess its compliance with the Joint Commission’s Advanced Disease-Specific Care certification requirements, including:

A dedicated stroke-focused program

Staffing by qualified medical professionals trained in stroke care

Collaboration with local emergency management agencies

24/7 ability to perform rapid diagnostic and laboratory testing

Ability to administer intravenous clot-busting medications to eligible patients

Availability of telemedicine technology

“This new certification acts as an important bridge and will be a key component in an evolving system of stroke care,” said Patrick Phelan, interim executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “A Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association certified Acute Stroke Ready Hospital will be the foundation for acute stroke care in many communities, allowing it to be the first stop on a patient’s acute stroke journey.”

Established in 2015, Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals and critical access hospitals. The certification was derived from the Brain Attack Coalition’s “Recommendations for Comprehensive Stroke Centers” (Stroke, 2005), “Metrics for Measuring Quality of Care in Comprehensive Stroke Centers” (Stroke, 2011) and recommendations from a multidisciplinary advisory panel of experts in complex stroke care.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa’s Hospitals at Medical Center, Westover Hills and New Braunfels are recognized as Comprehensive Stroke Centers with advanced care, imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability and associates specifically trained in care for complex stroke patients.