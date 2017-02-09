Date night options for the fit Valentine’s couple

Valentine’s Day is just days away – it’ll be a day filled with chocolates, wine and lavish dinners. So, what’s a health-conscious couple to do?

Thankfully, JoyRide and Smart Barre have kept true to their word that ‘couples that sweat together stay together.’ Through that philosophy, Smart Barre is offering a complimentary class for your ‘beau’ and JoyRide is offering a giveaway drawing for those who bring in a newbie. Check out the details below!

Smart Barre’s ‘Bring Your Beau to the Barre’ – Complimentary for your significant other on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6: 45 p.m. at Smart Barre Alon, 10003 NW Military Hwy #3103, and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:45 p.m. at Smart Barre Stone Oak, 427 N. Loop 1604 W, Suite 206.

JoyRide ‘Bring a Date, Get a Date’ – Bring a ‘date’ (friend, family member, significant other) to a class at either Alon location (10003 NW Military Hwy) or Broadway location (1915 Broadway St.) during the week of Feb. 12. Make sure you tell the desk staff you brought someone, and you will be entered to win a raffle prize!

Smart Barre practices concentrated movements that function as deep sculpting tools to strengthen and lengthen muscles. As a total body workout, this class fuses principles of ballet, Pilates, and yoga to target body areas in which women struggle- the core, hips, thighs, seat and arms.

What’s JoyRide, you ask? Think calorie-torching, endorphin-surged, high-energy, super-athletic group fitness classes. Indoor cycling classes include: Cycle, Tabata, Interval + Endurance, Resistance Ride, CycleLIVE, DJ and theme rides. Warning: JoyRide is highly addictive!

For more information, please visit www.smartbarrebody.com or www.joyridetexas.com.