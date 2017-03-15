CentroMed breaks ground on new Health and Wellness Center

CentroMed, a nonprofit Community Health Center agency, celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest Health and Wellness Center on Friday morning to serve the Indian Creek and surrounding communities.

CentroMed held a brief ceremony at the construction site, located across Shepard Middle School on Ray Ellison Blvd., with remarks from the following speakers: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, County Commissioner Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez, San Antonio City Councilman Rey Saldaña, George Thomas of Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Dennis Noll of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Cody Knowlton of Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio, CentroMed President and CEO Dr. Ernesto Gómez and Richard Perez, master of ceremonies.

The service area is home to over 82,000 residents, designated “medically underserved” and identified as a high-risk area for public health-related problems. With little to no access to primary health care and associated services, area health disparities include: lack of access to prenatal care services, as well as a high prevalence of obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

To provide access to quality, comprehensive services, CentroMed will construct a six acre Health and Wellness Center, made possible by the generous partnerships of several local entities, including: Bexar County, the City of San Antonio, the Bureau of Primary Health Care, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, the San Antonio Area Foundation (the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation), Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio, Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, the Mabee Foundation, the Meadows Foundation, Mary A. Peterson Wyatt Charitable Trust and the CentroMed Board of Directors.

CentroMed is part of a national network of health centers in rural and urban neighborhoods across America. One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, health centers started 50 years ago as a pilot project during President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty. Today, they have compiled a significant record of success that includes reducing mortality rates, lowering hospital ER visits and admissions, and generating $24 billion a year in annual healthcare savings.