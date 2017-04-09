Biotics: Are you pro or anti?

By Stephen Simpton, D.D.S.

These days, it seems almost impossible to turn on a television, flip through a magazine or read a newspaper without hearing about “probiotics.” So, we thought we’d take a look at the microscopic world of “biotics” – both “pro” and “anti.”

First, what exactly is a “biotic”? According to the most basic dictionary definition, a “biotic” is simply something “of or related to life or any living thing”… explaining all those high school and college biology courses! Of course, mostly we studied “living things” in biology after they had died… RIP biology frogs.

But, more importantly, why are we dividing ourselves into “pro” and “anti” biotic camps and if we’re “pro” biotics, then why on earth would we be trying to kill them with “anti” biotics? Good questions! The best place to start would be with the basic idea of “biotics” in our bodies.

Technically speaking, people would be considered “biotic” since we are actually living… but within us, we have trillions of other “biotics” teeming! More specifically, for the purpose of this discussion, we would consider those organisms as bacteria, viruses and plain old ordinary “germs.” I know, we’ve all been conditioned to think of those little “bugs” as evil invaders… but are they?

Let’s start with the “gateway” to our bodies – your mouth. Few people really think about how all those germs that make their way into your mouth, actually get into the rest of your body. Interestingly enough, short of a needle, scalpel or other “invasive” process, the only way bacteria and their buddies can make their way into the interior of your body is through your oral cavities, i.e. your nose and mouth. So, join us on that fantastic voyage to your “inner” space!

At any given moment, you have up to 600 different types of bacteria who have set up housekeeping inside your mouth! In just one “pocket” that may have formed between your tooth and gum, right now you could have several million bacteria. Now, we’ve all surely heard of “root canals.” But whether or not you’ve ever set foot into a dental office, you have root canals! What your friendly neighborhood dentist might do in the case of severe infection, would be called “root canal therapy.” But, we digress… each of your teeth has a “root,” which we have all seen when placing a lost baby tooth for retrieval by the Tooth Fairy.

These roots extend into your gum and well below your gum line into a hollow canal that runs inside your jaw. Now, just like a plant, your teeth receive their nourishment through that root system. See, your bloodstream flows into that “canal” to feed your teeth – explaining why you bleed when that baby tooth comes out. So, let’s go back to those “biotics” living in your mouth… as they work their way into the canal from microscopic gaps or “pockets” between your tooth and gum. They now have a non-stop pass into your bloodstream – and the rest of your body!

Now that all those germs have a pathway to run amok throughout your body, we’ll revisit the “pro” and “anti” biotic discussion. With colds, the flu, various other bodily infections and possibly-terminal maladies resulting from these bacteria, we zealously seek to rid ourselves of whatever may be afflicting us – with “anti”-biotics. Yep, we want to metaphorically “blast” those little organisms into oblivion. But, wait… why then would we ever want to help them grow and flourish?!

Enter the new wave of “pro”-biotics now available – and aggressively marketed – in dietary supplements, yogurt and beverages today. In addition to causing illnesses, other types of bacteria can actually make us healthier and life better! So, not all “biotics” are evil. Bacterial organisms are necessary for successful digestion… “biotics” can help prevent and fight colds, flu and infections… probiotics can help fight nausea caused by some antibiotics!

So, bacteria…good or bad? Short answer: yes! While we want to foster the growth of the “good” and eliminate our exposure, as much as possible, to the “bad,” how do we actually do that? It’s not as complicated as it may seem!

First, don’t use antibiotics as your “go-to” for every sneeze and sniffle… not only do you build up a resistance to these medications which could cause problems when you really need them to fight a serious infection, but overuse kills those “good” bacteria in your body leading to other issues. Plus, your body builds up its own “antibodies” to rhinoviruses (common “cold” viruses), so with each cold you – or your family – gets you create a targeted antibody for that specific virus. That’s right, every time you get a cold, you now have your own resistance to that specific virus. You certainly wouldn’t want to eliminate those!

Secondly, while “probiotic” additions to your diet can be beneficial, we have to remember that moderation should always be our watchword in everything. You can get too much of a “good thing” and an oversaturation of these supplements can bring their own problems. Instead, avoid too many processed products, make sure you have a well-balanced diet and seek out foods naturally rich in probiotics.

Finally, cut those evil “biotics” off at the pass! Keep your teeth and gums in good condition, with regular visits to your dentist. At The Smile Center, not only will we give you a thorough cleaning – which temporarily uproots those nesting bacteria – but will also give you the information and treatment recommendations you need to keep those nasty bacteria from setting up shop in the rest of your body. So, as the ultimate “biotic” in your own life – take command of those other biotics like a “pro!”

